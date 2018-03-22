NBA Thursday news, rumors, injury, updates: Spurs pushing Kawhi Leonard to return for playoff push

Welcome to a six-game slate this NBA Thursday. We'll be here all day and night updating you on the latest news, notes, highlights and more as they happen.

Leonard confronted in meeting

The Spurs players reportedly confronted Kawhi Leonard in a players-only meeting about his injury status. Leonard has been sitting out with a nagging quad injury that's held him out of all but nine games. However, he's been medically cleared for quite some time now.

Leonard has been close to a return on multiple occasions -- only to pull back because he wasn't confident enough to play -- and the players on the team want to know what his reason for staying out is. Full story.

Bucks await update on Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in the Bucks 127-120 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. He was later seen leaving the locker room with a slight limp. There was no update on his status following the game, but the Bucks didn't seem too concerned about it.

Joe Prunty when asked about Giannis and his right ankle sprain during postgame: “I don’t have an official update at this time.” — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) March 22, 2018

More importantly, a dog entered the locker room following the Bucks loss that Antetokounmpo left with. The dog later made an appearance on his Instagram story. This good dog could be a positive sign for Antetokounmpo. Full story.

For those interested in more info about the dog in the Bucks locker room postgame, here’s @Giannis_An34’s Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/ET87goqYD5 — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) March 22, 2018

NBA schedule for Thursday, March 22

(All times Eastern)

