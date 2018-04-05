NBA Thursday news, schedule, rumors, injury updates: Blazers' Damian Lillard out with ankle sprain

If you can't get excited for an NBA Thursday full of exciting games with playoff implications, you need to check your pulse. There are a lot of high profile teams playing, with the Warriors, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, and Rockets all in action. Every game will impact the playoff race in some way, and no game has more importance than the Timberwolves and Nuggets. This is sure to be a wild night of NBA action.

Keep checking back for the latest news, updates and highlights from Thursday's NBA happenings.

Lillard reportedly out vs. Rockets

Blazers guard Damian Lillard will be ruled out for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left ankle sprain.

Butler may return against Nuggets

There's reportedly a chance that Jimmy Butler could play for the Timberwolves against the Nuggets on Thursday night, after dealing with a torn meniscus for several weeks. He's listed as questionable, and will be a game-time decision.

Kyrie won't return for playoffs

Any hope of Kyrie Irving returning to the Celtics' lineup for the playoffs just went out the window. The Boston Celtics will reportedly be without Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the regular season and the entire playoffs. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Thursday afternoon, and the team confirmed that Irving will have a second knee surgery that will sideline him for four-to-five months. Full story.

Lue back coaching Cavs

After missing nine games to deal with health issues, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue will return to coaching the team on Thursday against the Washington Wizards. Full story.

Dirk shuts it down to have ankle surgery

The Dallas Mavericks' season has been effectively over for a while, but it's officially over for their legendary big man, Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavs announced on Thursday morning that Nowitzki underwent season-ending ankle surgery. According to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the surgery is "relatively minor," and will not affect Nowitzki's decision on whether to play next season. Full story.

NBA schedule for Thursday, April 5

All times Eastern

Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

And-ones: