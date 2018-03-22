NBA Thursday news, schedule, rumors, injury updates: Spurs push Kawhi Leonard to return for playoff push
The Spurs have confronted Kawhi Leonard about his rehabilitation from a quad injury
Welcome to a six-game slate this NBA Thursday. We'll be here all day and night updating you on the latest news, notes, highlights and more as they happen.
Scroll down for the schedule (and, later, scores) for Thursday's action.
Leonard confronted in meeting
The Spurs players reportedly confronted Kawhi Leonard in a players-only meeting about his injury status. Leonard has been sitting out with a nagging quad injury that's held him out of all but nine games. However, he's been medically cleared for quite some time now.
Leonard has been close to a return on multiple occasions -- only to pull back because he wasn't confident enough to play -- and the players on the team want to know what his reason for staying out is. Full story.
Giannis doubtful for Friday with ankle sprain
Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in the Bucks 127-120 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, and on Thursday Milwaukee announced that the Greek Freak is being listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls.
A dog entered the locker room following the Bucks loss that Antetokounmpo left with. The dog later made an appearance on his Instagram story. This good dog could be a positive sign for Antetokounmpo. Full story.
NBA schedule for Thursday, March 22
(All times Eastern)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
And-ones:
- Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said that Chris Paul will "probably" be rested for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Paul is nursing a sore hamstring.
- Hornets center Dwight Howard has reportedly received a one-game suspension from the NBA for drawing his 16th technical foul of the season.
- The Warriors' Stephen Curry could return from an ankle injury on Friday
- The Magic's Jonathan Isaac (foot) and Jonathon Simmons (wrist) are both out on Thursday.
