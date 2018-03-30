NBA Thursday news, schedule, updates, rumors: Joel Embiid to undergo surgery on orbital bone
We have all the latest news and scores from around the NBA on Thursday
Welcome back to another day in the Association. After a wild Wednesday night that saw late-game heroics and multiple records fall, were jumping right back into the mix Thursday. We'll be here all day updating you on the latest news and notes, and we'll stay on board throughout the five-game slate.
With the playoff and tanking races in both conferences heating up, and a national TV doubleheader in store, it should be another exciting day in the NBA world.
NBA scores for Wednesday, March 28
All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Embiid needs surgery
Joel Embiid left Wednesday night's game with what the Sixers called a facial contusion. It turns out the injury is worse than that. The Sixers announced Thursday that Embiid will be undergoing surgery to address a fractured orbital bone. Full story
Oh, Bam!
Bam Adebayo is more than capable of throwing down some powerful dunks, as he proved once again against the Bulls. Rolling to the basket, he caught a lob from Dwyane Wade and hammered home the alley-oop.
Westbrook steals and slams
Russell Westbrook added another highlight to his ever-growing reel. Just a few minutes into the game against the Spurs, he tipped away a pass and took it the other way for a slam.
Hill, Nash, Kidd, Cheeks entering the Hall of Fame
Grant Hill, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Maurice Cheeks were all reportedly informed they'll be entering the Hall of Fame, according to ESPN. That's quite a list of players that includes both NBA and college accomplishments. Two of them are absolutely legendary point guards, another is an all-time great that hasn't been nearly appreciated enough and another is one of the biggest what if's in NBA history. Full story
I.T. out four months
Isaiah Thomas underwent hip surgery Thursday and will be out four months, the Lakers announced. Obviously, that rules him out for the rest of this season, but perhaps more important, it means he will not be healthy when free agency begins on July 1. Full story
MRI shows Ball suffered knee contusion
Lonzo Ball left Wednesday night's Lakers victory early with what he described as "dead leg" injury. Ball got hit in the back of the knee, but he's not too concerned about the injury. Despite his lack of concern, the Lakers still had him undergo a precautionary MRI, which revealed only a knee contusion. Ball is listed as day-to-day. Full story
Aldridge MRI reveals no structural damage
LaMarcus Aldridge underwent an MRI on his knee Wednesday. It revealed no structural damage, which is great news for the Spurs. He's their best player this season and they need him if they're going to make a serious run at the playoffs like they usually do.
Aldridge is currently listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder. San Antonio is one game behind OKC in the playoff race and a win would tie them in record. Full story
Pistons doing honorary callup for Zeke Upshaw
Ahead of their game Thursday night against the Wizards, the Pistons announced that they will honor Zeke Upshaw by giving him an honorary callup. Upshaw, who played for the team's G League affiliate, died Monday after collapsing during a game over the weekend.
Lillard shares photo of newborn son
Damian Lillard missed Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies for a good reason -- he flew home to be there for the birth of his newborn son. The Blazers point guard shared the first photo of Damian Houston Lillard on Thursday. Full story
And-ones:
- Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are both available to play for the Warriors on Thursday against the Bucks.
- Despite his questionable designation, Wizards point guard John Wall is not expected to play Thursday against the Pistons.
- Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen will be rested Thursday and will not play against the Heat.
