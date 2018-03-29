NBA Thursday news, schedule, updates, rumors: MRI on Aldridge's knee comes back clean

Welcome back to another day in the Association. After a wild Wednesday night that saw multiple records fall and late-game heroics, were jumping right back into the mix on Thursday. We'll be here all day updating you on the latest news and notes, and we'll stay on board throughout the five-game slate.

With the playoff and tanking races in both conferences heating up, and a national TV doubleheader in store, it should be another exciting day in the NBA world.

Hill, Nash, Kidd, Cheeks entering the Hall of Fame

Grant Hill, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Maurice Cheeks were all informed they'll be entering the Hall of Fame, according to ESPN. That's a legendary list of players that includes both NBA and college accomplishments. Two of them are absolutely legendary point guards, another is an all-time great that hasn't been nearly appreciated enough, and another is one of the biggest what if's in NBA history. Full story

Ball not worried about knee

Lonzo Ball left Wednesday night's Lakers victory early with what he described as "dead leg" injury. Ball got hit in the back of the knee, but he's not too concerned about the injury. Despite his lack of concern, the Lakers are still going to have him undergo a precautionary MRI to make sure he's fine. Full story

Aldridge MRI reveals no structural damage

LaMarcus Aldridge underwent an MRI on his knee Wednesday. It revealed no structural damage, which is great news for the Spurs. He's their best player this season and they need him if they're going to make a serious run at the playoffs like they usually do.

Aldridge is currently listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder. San Antonio is one game behind OKC in the playoff race and a win would tie them in record. Full story

Lillard shares photo of newborn son

Damian Lillard missed Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies for a good reason -- he flew home to be there for the birth of his newborn son. The Blazers point guard shared the first photo of Damian Houston Lillard on Thursday. Full story

NBA scores for Wednesday, March 28

All times Eastern