NBA Thursday news, schedule, updates, rumors: Spurs beat Thunder, jump into 4th in West

Welcome back to another day in the Association. After a wild Wednesday night that saw late-game heroics and multiple records fall, were jumping right back into the mix Thursday. We'll be here all day updating you on the latest news and notes, and we'll stay on board throughout the five-game slate.

With the playoff and tanking races in both conferences heating up, and a nationally televised doubleheader in store, it should be another exciting day in the NBA world.

NBA scores for Wednesday, March 28

All times Eastern

Spurs get crucial win over Thunder

The Western Conference playoff race has been wild for the past few months, and that's not going to change over the final two weeks of the regular season. On Thursday night there was a big shakeup, as the Spurs took down the Thunder to jump up into fourth place in the West. The two teams are tied at 44-32, but the Spurs hold the tiebreaker thanks to this win. With fourth place, of course, comes homecourt advantage in the first round.

LaMarcus Aldridge, as he's done all season long, led the way for the Spurs with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

LaMarcus Aldridge put in a strong effort and the @spurs take it over the @okcthunder 103-99!



SAS moves even with OKC in the West playoff picture. #GoSpursGo



LA: 25 PTS, 11 REB



PG: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST

Russ: 19 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/gp1g0fuOt1 — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2018

Embiid needs surgery



Joel Embiid left Wednesday night's game with what the Sixers called a facial contusion. It turns out the injury is worse than that. The Sixers announced Thursday that Embiid will be undergoing surgery to address a fractured orbital bone. Full story

Jabari soars, so does Giannis

Jabari Parker has gone through two ACL tears, but he still has his athleticism. Just look at this ridiculous alley-oop he threw down against the Warriors.

Jabari Parker adjusts and finishes the oop!#FearTheDeer 29 | #DubNation 27 after 1 on @NBAonTNT.



Giannis with a game-high 11 PTS - Durant has 10 PTS, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/dU6BOJER8q — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2018

His buddy Giannis Antetokounmpo got in on the action a bit later in the first half, crushing a fastbreak dunk.

Drummond goes off in Pistons win

The Detroit Pistons kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a win over the Wizards, and it was in large part thanks to Andre Drummond. The big man had yet another 20-20 game, finishing with 24 points and 23 rebounds.

24 PTS. 23 REB.



Andre Drummond was on a mission for the @DetroitPistons and posted his 7th 20/20 game of the season in the home victory! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/v9BwrMY7wx — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2018

JaVale rocks the rim

JaVale McGee threw down one of the most powerful dunks of the season against the Bucks, rocking the rim with this incredible effort.

Durant's still got it

Kevin Durant is back in action for the Warriors, and he quickly picked up where he left off, drilling an early 3-pointer.

Kevin Durant drills the trey in Q1 of his return to action! 👌👌👌#DubNation @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/UqHsQUL9js — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2018

Lopez loses it

Robin Lopez got ejected in the Bulls' loss to the Heat, and went absolutely wild as he walked off the floor.

Robin Lopez thrown out of this game.



"**** you, **** you, **** you, you cool, **** you, I"m out." pic.twitter.com/lKRW9fJiXD — Stephen Noh (@StephNoh) March 30, 2018

Oh, Bam!

Bam Adebayo is more than capable of throwing down some powerful dunks, as he proved once again against the Bulls. Rolling to the basket, he caught a lob from Dwyane Wade and hammered home the alley-oop.

Westbrook steals and slams

Russell Westbrook added another highlight to his ever-growing reel. Just a few minutes into the game against the Spurs, he tipped away a pass and took it the other way for a slam.

Hill, Nash, Kidd, Cheeks entering the Hall of Fame

Grant Hill, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Maurice Cheeks were all reportedly informed they'll be entering the Hall of Fame, according to ESPN. That's quite a list of players that includes both NBA and college accomplishments. Two of them are absolutely legendary point guards, another is an all-time great that hasn't been nearly appreciated enough and another is one of the biggest what if's in NBA history. Full story

I.T. out four months

Isaiah Thomas underwent hip surgery Thursday and will be out four months, the Lakers announced. Obviously, that rules him out for the rest of this season, but perhaps more important, it means he will not be healthy when free agency begins on July 1. Full story

MRI shows Ball suffered knee contusion

Lonzo Ball left Wednesday night's Lakers victory early with what he described as "dead leg" injury. Ball got hit in the back of the knee, but he's not too concerned about the injury. Despite his lack of concern, the Lakers still had him undergo a precautionary MRI, which revealed only a knee contusion. Ball is listed as day-to-day. Full story

Aldridge MRI reveals no structural damage

LaMarcus Aldridge underwent an MRI on his knee Wednesday. It revealed no structural damage, which is great news for the Spurs. He's their best player this season and they need him if they're going to make a serious run at the playoffs like they usually do.

Aldridge is currently listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder. San Antonio is one game behind OKC in the playoff race and a win would tie them in record. Full story

Pistons doing honorary callup for Zeke Upshaw

Ahead of their game Thursday night against the Wizards, the Pistons announced that they will honor Zeke Upshaw by giving him an honorary callup. Upshaw, who played for the team's G League affiliate, died Monday after collapsing during a game over the weekend.

#Pistons General Manager Jeff Bower announced today that the team is memorializing the basketball career of Zeke Upshaw by executing an honorary call-up that coincides with tonight’s game vs. Washington. pic.twitter.com/doSnqSuQqm — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 29, 2018

Lillard shares photo of newborn son

Damian Lillard missed Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies for a good reason -- he flew home to be there for the birth of his newborn son. The Blazers point guard shared the first photo of Damian Houston Lillard on Thursday. Full story

