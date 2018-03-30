NBA Thursday news, scores, updates, highlights: Spurs beat Thunder, move into fourth in West
Catch up on all of Thursday's news, scores and highlights from around the NBA
Thursday was another exciting day in the NBA world. The Spurs got a huge win over the Thunder to move them into fourth place in the West. Victor Oladipo propelled the Pacers to a crucial win over the Kings and Giannis Antetokonmpo knocked off the Warriors in Kevin Durant's return.
Speaking of Durant, he was one of the highlights of the night when he lost his mind after a no-call and got ejected from the game. Bulls big man Robin Lopez somehow managed to one-up him, though, with a tirade for the ages. There was also news that Joel Embiid is going to need surgery to repair an orbital fracture. That's bad news for the 76ers.
Check below to catch up on all of Thursday's scores, highlights and news of the day.
NBA scores for Thursday, March 29
- Pistons 103, Wizards 92 (Box Score)
- Heat 103, Bulls 92 (GameTracker)
- Spurs 103, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Pacers 106, Kings 103 (GameTracker)
- Bucks 116, Warriors 107 (Box Score)
Spurs get crucial win over Thunder
The Western Conference playoff race has been wild for the past few months, and that's not going to change over the final two weeks of the regular season. On Thursday night there was a big shakeup, as the Spurs took down the Thunder to jump up into fourth place in the West. The two teams are tied at 44-32, but the Spurs hold the tiebreaker thanks to this win. With fourth place, of course, comes homecourt advantage in the first round.
LaMarcus Aldridge, as he has done all season, led the way for the Spurs with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Embiid needs surgery
Joel Embiid left Wednesday night's game with what the Sixers called a facial contusion. It turns out the injury is worse than that. The Sixers announced Thursday that Embiid will be undergoing surgery to address a fractured orbital bone. Full story
Oladipo denies WCS
Victor Oladipo is a phenomenal athlete, and that means he can do things like meet seven footer Willie Cauley-Stein at the rim. Just absurd. Oladipo finished with 24 points as the Pacers beat the Kings, 106-103.
Bucks take down Warriors
The Warriors were shorthanded, but the Bucks don't care about that, as they got a great road win in Oracle. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 32 points, five assists and four rebounds, though he did tweak his ankle in the third quarter. The Bucks are now 1 1/2 games back of the Wizards for sixth place in the East.
Jabari soars, so does Giannis
Jabari Parker has gone through two ACL tears, but he still has his athleticism. Just look at this ridiculous alley-oop he threw down against the Warriors.
His buddy Giannis Antetokounmpo got in on the action a bit later in the first half, crushing a fast-break dunk.
Drummond goes off in Pistons win
The Detroit Pistons kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a win over the Wizards, and it was in large part thanks to Andre Drummond. The big man had yet another 20-20 game, finishing with 24 points and 23 rebounds.
JaVale rocks the rim
JaVale McGee threw down one of the most powerful dunks of the season against the Bucks, rocking the rim with this incredible effort.
Durant gets ejected
Kevin Durant was back in action for the Warriors, but he only played the first half. That's because as the second quarter came to a close, he picked up two quick technicals while arguing a no-call, and was ejected. It was his fifth ejection of the season.
Lopez loses it
Robin Lopez got ejected in the Bulls' loss to the Heat, and went absolutely wild as he walked off the floor.
Oh, Bam!
Bam Adebayo is more than capable of throwing down some powerful dunks, as he proved once again against the Bulls. Rolling to the basket, he caught a lob from Dwyane Wade and hammered home the alley-oop.
Westbrook steals and slams
Russell Westbrook added another highlight to his ever-growing reel. Just a few minutes into the game against the Spurs, he tipped away a pass and took it the other way for a slam.
Hill, Nash, Kidd, Cheeks entering the Hall of Fame
Grant Hill, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Maurice Cheeks were all reportedly informed they'll be entering the Hall of Fame, according to ESPN. That's quite a list of players that includes both NBA and college accomplishments. Two of them are absolutely legendary point guards, another is an all-time great that hasn't been nearly appreciated enough and another is one of the biggest what if's in NBA history. Full story
I.T. out four months
Isaiah Thomas underwent hip surgery Thursday and will be out four months, the Lakers announced. Obviously, that rules him out for the rest of this season, but perhaps more important, it means he will not be healthy when free agency begins on July 1. Full story
MRI shows Ball suffered knee contusion
Lonzo Ball left Wednesday night's Lakers victory early with what he described as "dead leg" injury. Ball got hit in the back of the knee, but he's not too concerned about the injury. Despite his lack of concern, the Lakers still had him undergo a precautionary MRI, which revealed only a knee contusion. Ball is listed as day-to-day. Full story
Pistons doing honorary call-up for Zeke Upshaw
Ahead of their game Thursday night against the Wizards, the Pistons announced that they will honor Zeke Upshaw by giving him an honorary callup. Upshaw, who played for the team's G League affiliate, died Monday after collapsing during a game over the weekend.
Lillard shares photo of newborn son
Damian Lillard missed Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies for a good reason -- he flew home to be there for the birth of his newborn son. The Blazers point guard shared the first photo of Damian Houston Lillard on Thursday. Full story
