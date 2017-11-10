NBA Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: James Harden duels with LeBron James
The Rockets' star went for a triple-double in win over Cavs
This NBA on Thursday featured a handful of games to make up for last week's light slate. The big games were LeBron James and the Cavaliers taking on James Harden and the Houston Rockets along with the struggling Thunder in Denver for the late game.
There were a handful of decent League Pass options as well. Any hardcore basketball fan should be able to find a fun game to tune into tonight.
NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 9
Wizards 111, Lakers 95 (box score)
Raptors 122, Pelicans 118, (box score)
Rockets 117, Cavaliers 113 (boxscore)
76ers at Kings 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Thunder at Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Harden puts up triple-double
It's not often that two stars go right at each other on national TV and each put on a show. That's what James Harden did Thursday night with a battle for the ages. Harden and LeBron James each put up 30-plus points and Harden finished with a triple-double. It was one of those performances where basketball fans could just sit back and enjoy the show.
Thunder look to bounce back
The Thunder aren't dead yet, but the concerns on whether or not the superstar trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony can work together are starting to brew. They've struggled early on and have lost three in a row. Capping off their road trip with a win in Denver might be what they need to head back home feeling confident. However, a loss in Denver will leave them winless on this trip and heading home with a lot of questions.
John Wall dunks on Brook Lopez
John Wall didn't have a particuarly great game against the Lakers last time they met up. He set the mood early this time with a dunk on Brook Lopez
John Wall blocks another
John wall called himself the best shot-blocking point guard in NBA history. He might have a case.
LeBron throws one down
LeBron James has done whatever he can to keep the Cavaliers afloat so far in the early season. Sometimes that includes dunks.
Jeff Green goes nuts in the second
Houston's Jeff Green always has that one game where he looks like he can do anything. He scored 20 in the second quarter against the Cavs.
Clint Capela seals the win
Houston was up late and LeBron James had the ball. This was a situation where James can use his brute strength to get Cleveland a much needed bucket. Clint Capela wasn't having it.
-
Could LeBron own the Cavs one day?
LeBron James has always expressed interest in buying an NBA team
-
Vince Carter wants his jersey retired
Carter helped put basketball on the map in Toronto
-
Celts fan writes 'Lonzo Sucks' on belly
And just like that, two stars were born
-
Randle scrimmage leads to HS suspensions
The KHSAA has suspended multiple players for playing with the Lakers forward
-
Report: Chicago lands 2020 All-Star Game
Chicago has been awarded the 2020 All-Star Game
-
Flagrant Two pod: Talking Celtics, OKC
The Flagrant Two Podcast team breaks down the Celtics, Thunder and more
Add a Comment