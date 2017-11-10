NBA Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: James Harden duels with LeBron James

This NBA on Thursday featured a handful of games to make up for last week's light slate. The big games were LeBron James and the Cavaliers taking on James Harden and the Houston Rockets along with the struggling Thunder in Denver for the late game.

There were a handful of decent League Pass options as well. Any hardcore basketball fan should be able to find a fun game to tune into tonight.

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 9

Wizards 111, Lakers 95 (box score)

Raptors 122, Pelicans 118, (box score)

Rockets 117, Cavaliers 113 (boxscore)

76ers at Kings 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Thunder at Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Harden puts up triple-double

It's not often that two stars go right at each other on national TV and each put on a show. That's what James Harden did Thursday night with a battle for the ages. Harden and LeBron James each put up 30-plus points and Harden finished with a triple-double. It was one of those performances where basketball fans could just sit back and enjoy the show.

Points No. 35



James Harden continues to have the hot hand on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/AkH2hGkAHK — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2017

Thunder look to bounce back

The Thunder aren't dead yet, but the concerns on whether or not the superstar trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony can work together are starting to brew. They've struggled early on and have lost three in a row. Capping off their road trip with a win in Denver might be what they need to head back home feeling confident. However, a loss in Denver will leave them winless on this trip and heading home with a lot of questions.

John Wall didn't have a particuarly great game against the Lakers last time they met up. He set the mood early this time with a dunk on Brook Lopez

John Wall blocks another

John wall called himself the best shot-blocking point guard in NBA history. He might have a case.

LeBron throws one down

LeBron James has done whatever he can to keep the Cavaliers afloat so far in the early season. Sometimes that includes dunks.

LeBron with authority for the SLAM! pic.twitter.com/gb0HLEsjvg — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2017

Jeff Green goes nuts in the second

Houston's Jeff Green always has that one game where he looks like he can do anything. He scored 20 in the second quarter against the Cavs.

Jeff Green scores 20 second quarter points to fuel the @cavs run! pic.twitter.com/Xf604Z44cn — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2017

Clint Capela seals the win

Houston was up late and LeBron James had the ball. This was a situation where James can use his brute strength to get Cleveland a much needed bucket. Clint Capela wasn't having it.