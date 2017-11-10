NBA Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Thunder looking to bounce back
The superstar trio in OKC will be looking to use as a bounce back after a rough start on Thursday
This NBA Thursday features a handful of games to make up for last week's light slate. The big games are LeBron James and the Cavaliers taking on James Harden and the Houston Rockets along with the struggling Thunder in Denver for the late game.
There's a handful of decent League Pass options as well. Any hardcore basketball fan should be able to find a fun game to tune into tonight.
NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 9
Lakers at Wizards 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Pelicans at Raptors 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cavaliers at Rockets 8:00 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
76ers at Kings 10:00 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Thunder at Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Thunder look to bounce back
The Thunder aren't dead yet, but the concerns on whether or not the superstar trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony can work together are starting to brew. They've struggled early on and have lost three in a row. Capping off their road trip with a win in Denver might be what they need to head back home feeling confident. However, a loss in Denver will leave them winless on this trip and heading home with a lot of questions.
-
Celts fan writes 'Lonzo Sucks' on belly
And just like that, two stars were born
-
Randle scrimmage leads to HS suspensions
The KHSAA has suspended multiple players for playing with the Lakers forward
-
Report: Chicago lands 2020 All-Star Game
Chicago has been awarded the 2020 All-Star Game
-
Flagrant Two pod: Talking Celtics, OKC
The Flagrant Two Podcast team breaks down the Celtics, Thunder and more
-
Kidd not feeling Lonzo comparisons
Ball and Kidd have extremely similar numbers through their first 11 career games
-
Best NBA DFS lineups for Nov. 9
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment