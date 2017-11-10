NBA Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Thunder looking to bounce back

This NBA Thursday features a handful of games to make up for last week's light slate. The big games are LeBron James and the Cavaliers taking on James Harden and the Houston Rockets along with the struggling Thunder in Denver for the late game.

There's a handful of decent League Pass options as well. Any hardcore basketball fan should be able to find a fun game to tune into tonight.

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 9

Lakers at Wizards 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pelicans at Raptors 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cavaliers at Rockets 8:00 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

76ers at Kings 10:00 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Thunder at Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Thunder look to bounce back

The Thunder aren't dead yet, but the concerns on whether or not the superstar trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony can work together are starting to brew. They've struggled early on and have lost three in a row. Capping off their road trip with a win in Denver might be what they need to head back home feeling confident. However, a loss in Denver will leave them winless on this trip and heading home with a lot of questions.