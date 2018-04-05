NBA Thursday scores, news, highlights, updates: LeBron takes over in Cavs' comeback win over Wizards
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Thursday in the NBA
If you can't get excited for an NBA Thursday full of exciting games with playoff implications, you need to check your pulse. There are a lot of high profile teams playing, with the Warriors, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, and Rockets all in action. Every game will impact the playoff race in some way, and no game has more importance than the Timberwolves and Nuggets. This is sure to be a wild night of NBA action.
Keep checking back for the latest news, updates and highlights from Thursday's NBA happenings.
NBA schedule for Thursday, April 5
All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers 126, Golden State Warriors 106 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 119, Washington Wizards 115 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 96, Portland Trail Blazers 94 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 119, Milwaukee Bucks 111 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Too much LeBron
The Wizards looked like they had a comfortable lead heading into the fourth quarter against the Cavs on Thursday night, but no lead is safe when LeBron James is on the other team. He finished with 33 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds to lead the Cavs to their fifth straight win and 10th in their last 11 games.
CP3 hits the game-winner
The Rockets watched a 24-point lead disappear, but luckily they had Chris Paul to bail them out in the end. He hit a tough runner off the top of the glass while falling to the floor to give Houston the win.
Giannis is unreal
Look at where Giannis Antetokounmpo jumps from on this dunk over Nets center Jarrett Allen. That's just not right.
Clarkson with the steal and the spinning slam
Jordan Clarkson is one athletic young man. He made sure to show everybody just how athletic with a 360 dunk against the Wizards.
Butler active against Nuggets
Jimmy Butler is listed as active on Thursday night against the Nuggets, after dealing with a torn meniscus for several weeks. He didn't start the game, but could play off the bench.
Kyrie won't return for playoffs
Any hope of Kyrie Irving returning to the Celtics' lineup for the playoffs just went out the window. Boston will reportedly be without their star point guard for the remainder of the regular season and the entire playoffs. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Thursday afternoon, and the team confirmed that Irving will have a second knee surgery that will sideline him for 4-5 months. Full story.
Lue back coaching Cavs
After missing nine games to deal with health issues, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue returned to coaching the team on Thursday against the Washington Wizards. Full story.
Dirk shuts it down to have ankle surgery
The Dallas Mavericks' season has been effectively over for a while, but it's officially over for their legendary big man, Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavs announced on Thursday morning that Nowitzki underwent season-ending ankle surgery. According to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the surgery is "relatively minor," and will not affect Nowitzki's decision on whether to play next season. Full story.
And-ones:
- Warriors guard Patrick McCaw will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering a scary fall against the Sacramento Kings. This means McCaw might not play again this season.
- Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram are both expected to miss the Lakers' game against the Timberwolves on Friday. Ball has knee issues and Ingram is still going through the concussion protocol.
- Cavs guard George Hill did not play in Thursday's game against the Wizards with a left ankle sprain. It's his third straight game on the shelf.
