NBA Thursday scores, news, rumors, injury updates: Spurs push Kawhi Leonard to return for playoff push
The Spurs have confronted Kawhi Leonard about his rehabilitation from a quad injury
Welcome to a six-game slate this NBA Thursday. We'll be here all day and night updating you on the latest news, notes, highlights and more as they happen.
Below are tonight's scores and all the updates on Thursday's action.
NBA scores for Thursday, March 22
(All times Eastern)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Simmons can do it all
Ben Simmons is electric on both ends of the court, as he proved with this steal and dunk in the first quarter of the Sixers' game against the Magic.
Leonard confronted in meeting
The Spurs players reportedly confronted Kawhi Leonard in a players-only meeting about his injury status. Leonard has been sitting out with a nagging quad injury that's held him out of all but nine games. However, he's been medically cleared for quite some time now.
Leonard has been close to a return on multiple occasions -- only to pull back because he wasn't confident enough to play -- and the players on the team want to know what his reason for staying out is. Full story.
Warriors getting one All-Star back Friday
Golden State has had some serious injury issues over the past few weeks, but it got some good news on Thursday. It appears that Stephen Curry will make his return from an ankle injury on Friday, though the team's three other All-Stars -- Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, remain out with various ailments. Full story
Celtics' Brown speaks out on scary fall
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown suffered one of the scariest injuries of the NBA season a couple weeks ago, and he was fortunate to walk away under his own power. Brown spoke to reporters for the first time since the injury on Thursday, and said that he blacked out for 30 seconds after the fall. Full story
Giannis doubtful for Friday with ankle sprain
Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in the Bucks 127-120 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, and on Thursday Milwaukee announced that the Greek Freak is being listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls.
A dog entered the locker room following the Bucks loss that Antetokounmpo left with. The dog later made an appearance on his Instagram story. This good dog could be a positive sign for Antetokounmpo. Full story.
And-ones:
- Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said that Chris Paul will "probably" be rested for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Paul is nursing a sore hamstring.
- Hornets center Dwight Howard has reportedly received a one-game suspension from the NBA for drawing his 16th technical foul of the season.
- The Magic's Jonathan Isaac (foot) and Jonathon Simmons (wrist) are both out on Thursday.
-
