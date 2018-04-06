NBA tiebreakers for playoff seeding: Cavaliers, 76ers meet Friday as they fight for No. 3 seed
An in-depth look at tiebreaker scenarios for the NBA postseason
With only a week left in the regular season, it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty before the playoff show gets on the road. Welcome to the wonderful world of tiebreakers, where divisions still matter and most of the Western Conference is extremely confusing.
The full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found here, but here's what you need to know: When two teams are tied, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head season series. If they split the series, then it matters whether you won your division and, potentially, how you fared against other teams from your division.
On Friday, LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers will visit Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers as their teams fight for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. This is by far the most consequential game on the schedule, but the Pacers-Raptors game at the Air Canada Centre is worth monitoring, too.
Eastern Conference NBA tiebreakers
1. Toronto Raptors (56-22)
- Split series: Celtics (2-2)
- Note: 12-4 division record, 37-11 conference record
2. Boston Celtics (53-25)
- Split series: Raptors (2-2)
- Note: 11-4 division record, 31-17 conference record
3. Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30)
4. Philadelphia 76ers (48-30)
- Win tiebreakers over: Cavaliers (2-1)
- Lose tiebreakers to: Pacers (2-1)
- Note: They host Cavaliers on Friday
5. Indiana Pacers (47-32)
- Win tiebreakers over: Cavaliers (3-1), 76ers (2-1)
6. Miami Heat (43-36)
7. Washington Wizards (42-37)
- Split series: Heat (2-2), Bucks (2-2)
- Note: 8-6 division record
8. Milwaukee Bucks (42-37)
- Lose tiebreakers to: Heat (3-0)
- Split series: Wizards (2-2)
- Note: 6-10 division record
Western Conference NBA tiebreakers
1. Houston Rockets (64-15)
- Locked, first seed
2. Golden State Warriors (57-22)
- Locked, second seed
3. Portland Trail Blazers (48-31)
- Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (2-1)
- Split series: Spurs (1-1)
- Note: Their remaining four games are against Houston, San Antonio, Denver and Utah
4. Utah Jazz (46-33)
- Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (3-1), Pelicans (3-1), Clippers (3-1)
- Lose tiebreakers to: Blazers (2-1), Thunder (3-1)
- Split series: Timberwolves (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)
- Note: They visit Portland next Wednesday; 7-8 division record
5. San Antonio Spurs (45-34)
- Win tiebreakers over: Timberwolves (2-1), Clippers (2-1)
- Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Pelicans (2-1)
- Split series: Blazers (1-1), Thunder (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)
- Note: They host Portland on Saturday and visit New Orleans next Wednesday; 9-6 division record
6. Oklahoma City Thunder (45-34)
- Win tiebreakers over: Jazz (3-1), Clippers (3-0)
- Lose tiebreakers to: Timberwolves (3-1), Pelicans (2-1), Nuggets (3-1)
- Split series: Spurs (2-2)
- Note: 5-11 division record
7. New Orleans Pelicans (44-34)
- Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (2-1), Thunder (2-1), Clippers (2-1)
- Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Timberwolves (4-0), Nuggets (2-1)
- Note: They visit the Clippers next Monday and host San Antonio next Wednesday; 7-7 division record
8. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-35)
- Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (4-0), Nuggets (2-1), Clippers (4-0)
- Lose tiebreakers to: Spurs (2-1)
- Split series: Jazz (2-2)
- Note: They host Denver next Wednesday; 9-6 division record
9. Denver Nuggets (44-35)
- Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (2-1)
- Lose tiebreakers to: Timberwolves (2-0), Clippers (2-0)
- Split series: Jazz (2-2), Spurs (2-2)
- Note: Their three remaining games are against the Clippers, Portland and Minnesota; 8-6 division record
10. Los Angeles Clippers (42-37)
- Win tiebreakers over: Nuggets (2-0)
- Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Spurs (2-1), Thunder (3-0), Timberwolves (4-0), Pelicans (2-1)
- Note: They host Denver on Saturday and host New Orleans next Monday; 12-3 division record
