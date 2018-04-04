NBA tiebreakers for playoff seeding: Celtics can get key edge over Raptors for East No. 1

With only a week left in the regular season, it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty before the playoff show gets on the road. Welcome to the wonderful world of tiebreakers, where divisions still matter and most of the Western Conference is extremely confusing.

The full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found here, but here's what you need to know: When two teams are tied, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head season series. If they split the series, then it matters whether or not you won your division and, potentially, how you fared against other teams from your division.

On Wednesday, there is one important game to watch: Toronto vs. Boston. If the Celtics win, they will not only clinch the season series, they will be only one game behind the Raptors in the race for the No. 1 seed in the East. If Toronto wins, it would almost have the top seed in the East wrapped up.

Eastern Conference NBA tiebreakers

1. Toronto Raptors (55-22)

Lose tiebreaker to: Celtics (2-1)



Note: They host Boston on Wednesday



2. Boston Celtics (53-24)

Win tiebreaker over: Raptors (2-1)



Note: They visit Toronto on Wednesday



3. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30)

Lose tiebreakers to: 76ers (2-1), Pacers (3-1)



Note: They visit Philadelphia on Friday



4. Philadelphia 76ers (47-30)

Win tiebreakers over: Cavaliers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Pacers (2-1)



Note: They host Cavaliers on Friday



5. Indiana Pacers (46-32)

Win tiebreakers over: Cavaliers (3-1), 76ers (2-1)



6. Miami Heat (42-36)

Win tiebreakers over: Bucks (3-0)



Split series: Wizards (2-2)



Note: 10-5 division record

7. Washington Wizards (42-36)

Split series: Heat (2-2), Bucks (2-2)



Note: 8-6 division record

8. Milwaukee Bucks (42-36)

Lose tiebreakers to: Heat (3-0)



Split series: Wizards (2-2)



Note: 6-10 division record

9. Detroit Pistons (37-40)

Lose tiebreakers to: Wizards (3-1), Heat (2-2 but worse divisional record)

Hold tiebreaker against: Bucks (2-2 but better divisional record)

Note: 8-7 divisional record; a Pistons loss or Bucks win ends their playoff hopes

Western Conference NBA tiebreakers

1. Houston Rockets (63-15)

Locked, first seed



2. Golden State Warriors (57-21)

Locked, second seed



3. Portland Trail Blazers (48-30)

Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (2-1)



Split series: Spurs (1-1)



Note: Their remaining four games are against Houston, San Antonio, Denver and Utah



4. Utah Jazz (45-33)

Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (3-1), Pelicans (3-1), Clippers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Blazers (2-1), Thunder (3-1)



Split series: Timberwolves (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)



Note: They host the Clippers on Thursday and visit Portland next Wednesday; 7-8 division record



5. San Antonio Spurs (45-33)

Win tiebreakers over: Timberwolves (2-1), Clippers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Pelicans (2-1)



Split series: Blazers (1-1), Thunder (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)



Note: They host Portland on Saturday and visit New Orleans next Wednesday; 9-6 division record



6. Oklahoma City Thunder (45-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Jazz (3-1), Clippers (3-0)



Lose tiebreakers to: Timberwolves (3-1), Pelicans (2-1), Nuggets (3-1)



Split series: Spurs (2-2)



Note: 5-11 division record

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (4-0), Nuggets (2-0), Clippers (4-0)



Lose tiebreakers to: Spurs (2-1)



Split series: Jazz (2-2)



Note: They visit Denver on Thursday and host Denver next Wednesday; 9-5 division record



8. New Orleans Pelicans (43-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (2-1), Thunder (2-1), Clippers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Timberwolves (4-0), Nuggets (2-1)



Note: They visit the Clippers next Monday and host San Antonio next Wednesday; 7-7 division record



9. Denver Nuggets (43-35)

Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Timberwolves (2-0), Clippers (2-0)



Split series: Jazz (2-2), Spurs (2-2)



Note: Their four remaining games are against Minnesota, the Clippers, Portland and Minnesota; 7-6 division record



10. Los Angeles Clippers (42-36)