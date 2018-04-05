NBA tiebreakers for playoff seeding: Nuggets, Clippers still fighting for their postseason lives

With only a week left in the regular season, it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty before the playoff show gets on the road. Welcome to the wonderful world of tiebreakers, where divisions still matter and most of the Western Conference is extremely confusing.

The full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found here, but here's what you need to know: When two teams are tied, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head season series. If they split the series, then it matters whether you won your division and, potentially, how you fared against other teams from your division.

On Thursday, there will be numerous important games between teams jostling for playoff position: The Wizards visit the Cavaliers, the Jazz host the Clippers, and the Timberwolves visit the Nuggets. Denver and Los Angeles are both fighting for their playoff lives.

Eastern Conference NBA tiebreakers

1. Toronto Raptors (56-22)

Split series: Celtics (2-2)



Note: 12-4 division record, 37-11 conference record

2. Boston Celtics (53-25)

Split series: Raptors (2-2)



Note: 11-4 division record, 31-17 conference record

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30)

Lose tiebreakers to: 76ers (2-1), Pacers (3-1)



Note: They visit Philadelphia on Friday



4. Philadelphia 76ers (48-30)

Win tiebreakers over: Cavaliers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Pacers (2-1)



Note: They host Cavaliers on Friday



5. Indiana Pacers (46-32)

Win tiebreakers over: Cavaliers (3-1), 76ers (2-1)



6. Miami Heat (43-36)

Win tiebreakers over: Bucks (3-0)



Split series: Wizards (2-2)



Note: 11-5 division record

7. Washington Wizards (42-36)

Split series: Heat (2-2), Bucks (2-2)



Note: 8-6 division record

8. Milwaukee Bucks (42-36)

Lose tiebreakers to: Heat (3-0)



Split series: Wizards (2-2)



Note: 6-10 division record

Western Conference NBA tiebreakers

1. Houston Rockets (63-15)

Locked, first seed



2. Golden State Warriors (57-21)

Locked, second seed



3. Portland Trail Blazers (48-30)

Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (2-1)



Split series: Spurs (1-1)



Note: Their remaining four games are against Houston, San Antonio, Denver and Utah



4. Utah Jazz (45-33)

Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (3-1), Pelicans (3-1), Clippers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Blazers (2-1), Thunder (3-1)



Split series: Timberwolves (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)



Note: They host the Clippers on Thursday and visit Portland next Wednesday; 7-8 division record



5. San Antonio Spurs (45-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Timberwolves (2-1), Clippers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Pelicans (2-1)



Split series: Blazers (1-1), Thunder (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)



Note: They host Portland on Saturday and visit New Orleans next Wednesday; 9-6 division record



6. Oklahoma City Thunder (45-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Jazz (3-1), Clippers (3-0)



Lose tiebreakers to: Timberwolves (3-1), Pelicans (2-1), Nuggets (3-1)



Split series: Spurs (2-2)



Note: 5-11 division record

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (4-0), Nuggets (2-0), Clippers (4-0)



Lose tiebreakers to: Spurs (2-1)



Split series: Jazz (2-2)



Note: They visit Denver on Thursday and host Denver next Wednesday; 9-5 division record



8. New Orleans Pelicans (44-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (2-1), Thunder (2-1), Clippers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Timberwolves (4-0), Nuggets (2-1)



Note: They visit the Clippers next Monday and host San Antonio next Wednesday; 7-7 division record



9. Denver Nuggets (43-35)

Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Timberwolves (2-0), Clippers (2-0)



Split series: Jazz (2-2), Spurs (2-2)



Note: Their four remaining games are against Minnesota, the Clippers, Portland and Minnesota; 7-6 division record



10. Los Angeles Clippers (42-36)