NBA tiebreakers for playoff seeding: Playoff-hungry Nuggets, Clippers collide

With less than a week left in the regular season, it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty before the playoff show gets on the road. Welcome to the wonderful world of tiebreakers, where divisions still matter and most of the Western Conference is extremely confusing.

The full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found here, but here's what you need to know: When two teams are tied, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head season series. If they split the series, then it matters whether you won your division and, potentially, how you fared against other teams from your division.

On Saturday, the playoff-hungry Nuggets and Clippers will meet in what is essentially a must-win for both teams. Also, the Bucks will visit the Knicks, the Thunder will visit the Rockets, the Pelicans will visit the Warriors and the Trail Blazers will visit the Spurs.

Eastern Conference NBA tiebreakers

1. Toronto Raptors (57-22)

Locked, first seed



2. Boston Celtics (54-25)

Locked, second seed



3. Philadelphia 76ers (49-30)

Lose tiebreakers to: Pacers (2-1)

Split series: Cavaliers (2-2)

Note: If they win their three remaining games (against Dallas, Atlanta and Milwaukee), they will finish third

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (49-31)

Lose tiebreakers to: Pacers (3-1)



Split series: 76ers (2-2)



Note: One more win clinches Central, which would give them tiebreaker against Sixers; final two games both against New York

5. Indiana Pacers (47-33)

Win tiebreakers over: Cavaliers (3-1), 76ers (2-1)



Note: Final two games both against Charlotte

6. Miami Heat (43-37)

Win tiebreakers over: Bucks (3-0)



Split series: Wizards (2-2)



Note: Their three games remaining are against New York, Oklahoma City and Toronto; 11-5 division record

7. Milwaukee Bucks (42-37)

Lose tiebreakers to: Heat (3-0)



Split series: Wizards (2-2)



Note: Their three games remaining are against New York, Orlando and Philadelphia; 6-10 division record

8. Washington Wizards (42-38)

Split series: Heat (2-2), Bucks (2-2)



Note: Their two games remaining are against Boston and Orlando; 8-7 division record

Western Conference NBA tiebreakers

1. Houston Rockets (64-15)

Locked, first seed



2. Golden State Warriors (57-22)

Locked, second seed



3. Portland Trail Blazers (48-31)

Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (2-1)



Split series: Spurs (1-1)



Note: Two more wins will clinch No. 3 seed; their three remaining games are against San Antonio, Denver and Utah



4. Utah Jazz (46-33)

Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (3-1), Pelicans (3-1), Clippers (3-1), Blazers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Thunder (3-1)



Split series: Timberwolves (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)



Note: Their three remaining games are against the Lakers, Golden State and Portland; 7-8 division record



5. New Orleans Pelicans (45-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (2-1), Thunder (2-1), Clippers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Timberwolves (4-0), Nuggets (2-1)



Note: Their three remaining games are against Golden State, the Clippers and San Antonio; 8-7 division record



6. San Antonio Spurs (45-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Timberwolves (2-1), Clippers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Pelicans (2-1)



Split series: Blazers (1-1), Thunder (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)



Note: Their three remaining games are against Portland, Sacramento and New Orleans; 9-6 division record



7. Oklahoma City Thunder (45-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Jazz (3-1), Clippers (3-0)



Lose tiebreakers to: Timberwolves (3-1), Pelicans (2-1), Nuggets (3-1)



Split series: Spurs (2-2)



Note: Their three remaining games are against Houston, Miami and Memphis; 5-11 division record

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (45-35)

Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (4-0), Nuggets (2-1), Clippers (4-0)



Lose tiebreakers to: Spurs (2-1)



Split series: Jazz (2-2)



Note: Their two remaining games are against Memphis and Denver; 9-6 division record



9. Denver Nuggets (44-35)

Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Timberwolves (2-0), Clippers (2-0)



Split series: Jazz (2-2), Spurs (2-2)



Note: Their three remaining games are against the Clippers, Portland and Minnesota; 8-6 division record



10. Los Angeles Clippers (42-37)