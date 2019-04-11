NBA tiebreakers, playoff scenarios: East seeding, matchups complete, as West teams battle for positioning
We know the matchups in the East, while out West the only thing yet to be determined is seeds 2-4
The final night of the 2018-19 regular season is nearly complete, and we've already gotten some clarity on the playoff picture. After Brooklyn, Orlando and Detroit won Wednesday night, the first-round Eastern Conference matchups are set and as follows:
- No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 8 Detroit
- No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 7 Orlando
- No. 3 Philadelphia vs. No. 6 Brooklyn
- No. 4 Boston vs. No. 5 Indiana
Some of the West's playoff picture was cleared up with the early results as well, as wins by the Thunder and Spurs settled some open spots. Oklahoma City locked itself into the No. 6 seed, while the Spurs are No. 7 and the Clippers get No. 8, regardless of the outcome of their game Wednesday night against the Jazz.
There are still some playoff seeds to be determined, however, with the Denver Nuggets hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers hosting the Sacramento Kings. The outcome of those games will determine the order of the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, with the Rockets watching from home with their season complete.
Here is a handy chart that explains what happens with every possible outcome in Wednesday's games.
Nuggets vs. Wolves
Blazers vs. Kings
West No. 2
West No. 3
West No. 4
Nuggets
Blazers
Nuggets
Blazers
Nuggets
Kings
Nuggets
Rockets
Blazers
Wolves
Blazers
Rockets
Nuggets
Blazers
Wolves
Kings
Rockets
Nuggets
Blazers
NOTE: The full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found here, but this is what you need to know: When two teams are tied, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head season series. If they split the series, then it matters whether you won your division and, if you're tied with a team in your division, how you fared against other teams in your division, which is silly because divisions are silly. If you didn't win your division and you are tied with a team that isn't in your division, then the next tiebreaker is conference record. Complicated, I know.
Eastern Conference tiebreakers
1. Milwaukee Bucks (60-21)
- Locked, first seed
2. Toronto Raptors (58-24)
- Locked, second seed
3. Philadelphia 76ers (50-31)
- Locked, third seed
4. Boston Celtics (49-33)
- Locked, fourth seed
5. Indiana Pacers (47-34)
- Locked, fifth seed
6. Brooklyn Nets (42-40)
- Locked, sixth seed (won tiebreaker with Magic)
7. Orlando Magic (42-40)
- Locked, seventh seed
8. Detroit Pistons (41-41)
- Locked, eighth seed
9. Charlotte Hornets (39-43)
- Eliminated with Pistons win, loss to Magic on Wednesday
Western Conference
1. Golden State Warriors (57-25)
- Locked, first seed
2. Denver Nuggets (53-28)
- Win tiebreaker over Portland (3-1)
- Lose tiebreaker to: Houston (3-1)
- Win Northwest Division
- Note: Their finale is at home against the Timberwolves; can finish no worse than third
3. Houston Rockets (53-29)
- Win tiebreaker over Denver (3-1)
- Lose tiebreaker with Portland (2-1)
- Win Southwest Division
- Note: They will finish second if the Wolves beat the Nuggets, but can still fall to fourth
4. Portland Trail Blazers (52-29)
- Lose tiebreaker with Denver (3-1)
- Win tiebreaker over Houston (2-1)
- Note: Their finale is at home against the Kings; can bump Houston to fourth if they win and Denver beats Minnesota
5. Utah Jazz (50-31)
- Locked, fifth seed
- Note: Their finale is on the road against the Clippers
6. Oklahoma City Thunder (49-33)
- Locked, sixth seed
7. San Antonio Spurs (48-34)
- Locked, seventh seed
8. Los Angeles Clippers (47-34)
- Locked, eighth seed
