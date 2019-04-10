NBA tiebreakers, playoff scenarios: West still a mess heading into season's last night; Pistons, Hornets eye East's final seed
An attempt to clear up the fuzzy playoff picture
The regular season is set to embark on its final day and the playoff race is still far from settled. In the Eastern Conference, the top five seeds are set in stone, but only one matchup (Boston/Indiana) is decided right now.
On Tuesday, despite blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers in Dwyane Wade's final game at American Airlines Arena, the Miami Heat were officially eliminated when the Detroit Pistons erased a 19-point halftime deficit against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pistons snapped their four-game losing streak, and almost the entirety of their comeback took place without Blake Griffin, who was nursing his injured left knee. As long as Detroit takes care of business against the Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, it will get in the playoffs. Elsewhere in the East, the Orlando Magic will visit the Charlotte Hornets, who need New York to beat the Pistons to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
There are several significant games for West teams on Wednesday, too, with the Denver Nuggets hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Portland Trail Blazers hosting the Sacramento Kings, the Utah Jazz (who will finish fifth) visiting the Los Angeles Clippers, the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Milwaukee Bucks. Paul George's winning 3-pointer against Houston on Tuesday could turn out to be extremely consequential, as could Denver's complete inability to slow down Donovan Mitchell.
It would be impossible to analyze all of the many, many scenarios in play, but here they are in a series of handy charts:
NOTE: The full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found here, but this is what you need to know: When two teams are tied, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head season series. If they split the series, then it matters whether you won your division and, potentially, how you fared against other teams in your division, which is silly because divisions are silly.
Eastern Conference tiebreakers
1. Milwaukee Bucks (60-21)
- Locked, first seed
2. Toronto Raptors (58-24)
- Locked, second seed
3. Philadelphia 76ers (50-31)
- Locked, third seed
4. Boston Celtics (49-33)
- Locked, fourth seed
5. Indiana Pacers (47-34)
- Locked, fifth seed
6. Brooklyn Nets (41-40)
- Clinched playoff spot
- Win tiebreaker over: Magic (2-1), Pistons (2-1)
- Note: Their finale is at home against the Heat, who were eliminated from contention on Tuesday; will face either Raptors or 76ers.
7. Orlando Magic (41-40)
- Clinched playoff spot
- Lose tiebreaker with Nets (2-1), Pistons (3-1)
- Note: Their finale is on the road against the Hornets, who must win to have a chance to make the playoffs; if they win, will finish no worse than seventh
8. Detroit Pistons (40-41)
- Win tiebreaker over: Magic (3-1)
- Lose tiebreaker to: Nets (2-1), Hornets (4-0)
- Note: Their finale is on the road against the Knicks, who will finish with the league's worst record; if they win, will make playoffs; will face either Raptors or Bucks
9. Charlotte Hornets (39-42)
- Win tiebreaker over: Pistons (4-0)
- Note: Their finale is at home against the Magic, but they can't make the playoffs unless the Knicks beat the Pistons (and they win, too)
Western Conference
1. Golden State Warriors (57-24)
- Locked, first seed
2. Denver Nuggets (53-28)
- Win tiebreaker over Portland (3-1)
- Lose tiebreaker to: Houston (3-1)
- Win Northwest Division
- Note: Their finale is at home against the Timberwolves; can finish no worse than third
3. Houston Rockets (53-29)
- Win tiebreaker over Denver (3-1)
- Lose tiebreaker with Portland (2-1)
- Win Southwest Division
- Note: They will finish second if the Wolves beat the Nuggets, but can still fall to fourth
4. Portland Trail Blazers (52-29)
- Lose tiebreaker with Denver (3-1)
- Win tiebreaker over Houston (2-1)
- Note: Their finale is at home against the Kings; can bump Houston to fourth if they win and Denver beats Minnesota
5. Utah Jazz (50-31)
- Locked, fifth seed
- Note: Their finale is on the road against the Clippers
6. Oklahoma City Thunder (48-33)
- Lose tiebreaker to: Spurs (2-1)
- Split series with: Clippers
- 9-7 division record
- Note: Their finale is on the road against the Bucks; if they win, will finish sixth
7. San Antonio Spurs (47-34)
- Win tiebreaker over: Thunder (2-1)
- Split series with: Clippers
- 9-6 division record
- Note: Their finale is at home against the Mavericks; can take sixth spot form Oklahoma City if they win and the Bucks beat the Thunder
8. Los Angeles Clippers (47-34)
- Split series with: Thunder, Spurs
- 11-5 division record
- Note: Their finale is at home against the Jazz; will finish either seventh or eighth
