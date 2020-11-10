The NBA successfully managed to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic to finish the 2019-20 season, and after weeks of fraught negotiations, the league now appears close to accomplishing the even more daunting task of setting a schedule for the 2020-21 campaign. The NBPA has agreed to start the season on Dec. 22, with 72 games on the schedule.

But there's a lot to do before then. And one of the biggest questions was the matter of NBA free agency, always a raucous period, that usually occurs shortly after the NBA Draft. The draft is scheduled to be Nov. 18, and front offices won't have any time off: Free agency begins Nov. 20, both sides announced. The salary cap will be $109.1 million and the luxury tax $132.6 million, both the same as last season.

The league office and ownership pushed aggressively on that front, planning for an incredibly short offseason in the hopes of getting the NBA back to its normal October-June schedule in time for the 2021-22 season. The NBA pushed for that Dec. 22 start date, which would have given the two Finals teams only around two months for an offseason, and naturally, players have pushed back on that aggressive timeframe. Their preference was for a Jan. 18 start on Martin Luther King Day, but after Thursday's vote, they appear on board for December.

Below is the schedule of the events involving the upcoming NBA Draft and everything else leading up to the 2020-21 campaign.

Upcoming NBA schedule

Sept. 28: Beginning of Draft Combine (through early-to-mid November)

Beginning of Draft Combine (through early-to-mid November) Oct. 16-Nov. 16: Teams can begin to conduct in-person interviews with draft prospects

Teams can begin to conduct in-person interviews with draft prospects Nov. 18: 2020 NBA Draft



2020 NBA Draft Nov. 20: Start of free agency

Start of free agency Dec. 1: Start date to begin training camps for 2020-21 season

Start date to begin training camps for 2020-21 season Dec. 22: Opening night for 2020-21 season

Although the free-agency period opens on Nov. 20, only negotiations will be permitted at that time, with actual signings not allowed until Nov. 22. Then it will be a quick turnaround for the start of training camps on Dec. 1.

With the 2019-20 season safely completed, the league has shifted focus on its short-term future, with some very important decisions having been made and the path cleared for the start of the season on Dec. 22.