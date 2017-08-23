NBA title odds for Cavs, Celtics following mega Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade
The Cavaliers and Celtics might look different next season, but Vegas sees them the same way
The Cavaliers and Celtics have pulled off a blockbuster trade surrounding Kyrie Irving. The disgruntled Cavs guard requested a trade earlier in the summer and Cleveland managed to find a trade partner -- in Boston of all places. The Celtics reportedly agreed to a deal that will land Irving in exchange for two key pieces in Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder, along with young big man Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick. Cleveland, on the other hand, has just shipped away one of the key contributors to its three straight NBA Finals appearances.
With big pieces and names swapping places between two Eastern Conference contenders one would assume that a power shift has taken place. However, according to Westgate Las Vegas super book manager Jeff Sherman, nothing has changed at all between the two sides. The title odds before and after the trade have remained exactly he same.
It's worth noting the Celtics were 15/1 prior to signing Gordon Hayward during the free agency period. It's clear that the oddsmakers don't believe Tuesday's mega trade changed anything besides the names on the back of the jerseys. The Cavaliers are still considered massive favorites while Boston has quite a gap to clear if they want to prove they're on the same level as Cleveland.
This is the kind of clout a player like LeBron James brings to Cleveland. He's been to the NBA Finals seven seasons in a row and, while the roster around him will constantly change, he will always be a favorite to win it all.
SportsLine projections, however, were changed in the wake of this deal. Before the trade, the Cavs were the Eastern Conference favorite, and while Cleveland still gets the nod percentage-wise afterward, Boston is projected for more regular-season victories. Here's how it breaks down:
Before the trade
Team
Wins
Win pct.
Pct. to win East
Title pct.
Cavaliers
54.2
66 percent
43.1 percent
10 percent
Celtics
53.7
65.5 percent
33 percent
6.2 percent
After the trade
Team
Wins
Win pct.
Pct. to win East
Title pct.
Celtics
54.9
66.9 percent
39.3 percent
8.7 percent
Cavaliers
54.2
66.1 percent
39.7 percent
9.1 percent
