The NBA is planning to open an investigation into how the Philadelphia 76ers are handling star center Joel Embiid's return to play, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Embiid was recently ruled out of the Sixers' first three games of the season, including their opener on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Exact details regarding the investigation are unclear, but it is likely related to the league's new player participation policy.

Ahead of last season, the league introduced new rules regarding player participation that require teams to follow stricter guidelines. A new criteria was introduced to declare some players "stars" if they had made an All-NBA or All-Star team in any of the three previous seasons.

Under the new PPP, teams must ensure that:

No more than one star player is unavailable for the same game

Star players are available for national TV and NBA Cup games

Maintain a balance between one-game absences for star players between road and home games

Refrain from a long-term shutdown such that it would affect the integrity of the game

Ensure that rested players are present and visible to fans

Teams found to be violating such rules will be fined $100,000 for the first violation, $250,000 for the second violation and $1.25 million for a third violation.

Exceptions to such rules are, of course, in place for injuries, personal reasons and pre-approved back-to-back restrictions based on a player's age, career workload or serious injury history. Embiid, 30, told ESPN that he may "never" play in back-to-backs for the remainder of his career.

Embiid, who falls into the star player category, is currently following an individualized recovery program for his left knee, which was surgically repaired late last season after he tore his meniscus. He was limited to just 39 regular season games, but returned for the playoffs only to re-aggravate the injury during the Sixers' first-round series with the New York Knicks, which they lost in six games.

Embiid was able to participate in the Olympics this summer with Team USA, and helped the Americans win a gold medal, which has made his current restrictions somewhat surprising. It has also piqued the interest of the league, which appears to be frustrated about one of the best players sitting out on opening night amid an opaque process.

The Sixers have not disclosed a new injury, and have stated only that Embiid is "responding well to his individualized plan and is expected to ramp up his return to play activities this week, including scrimmaging."

At the team's media day, Embiid revealed that he texted team president Daryl Morey following the Sixers' elimination. "We got to do whatever it takes to make sure that in the postseason I'm healthy," Embiid wrote. To that point, he has lost 25-30 pounds and will wear a brace on his left knee moving forward, in addition to back-to-back restrictions.