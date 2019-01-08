NBA to investigate Cavaliers' decision to sign and immediately release Pat McCaw, per report

The saga of Pat McCaw is about to get even more interesting.

According to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times, the NBA is set to investigate the Cleveland Cavaliers' decision to sign McCaw to a two-year, $6M deal, and then waive him after just three games.

The NBA will launch a formal review into Cleveland’s signing and near-immediate release of restricted free agent Patrick McCaw at the request of Golden State, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 8, 2019

A second-round draft pick in 2016, McCaw won two straight NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in his first two seasons. But this summer, he decided to move on from the team and declined their qualifying offer. But because he was a restricted free agent, the Warriors could match any deal another team offered him, and this made things difficult for him.

After sitting out the first two-plus months of the season, McCaw finally agreed to a two-year, $6M offer sheet with the Cavaliers, who will be back in action without him on Wednesday against the Pelicans (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension). While that isn't a crazy amount of money, it was far too steep of a price for the Warriors, who are already dealing with a ridiculous luxury tax bill.

It turned out though, that $6M was also too much for the Cavaliers, so they waived McCaw before his deal would become fully guaranteed. No one is sure exactly why the Cavaliers did this, but there are a few possibilities.

On the one hand, the Cavaliers could now try to sign McCaw for a much cheaper deal, one they couldn't have signed him to originally because the Warriors would have matched. There's also the chance that they were just doing McCaw a favor, and helping him escape restricted free agency because by waiving him he's now an unrestricted free agent and can sign anywhere he wants without worrying if the Warriors will match it. And if they could do that by messing with their nemesis, well that's just an added bonus.

It was a crafty bit of maneuvering by the Cavs, and it's easy to see how the Warriors would be annoyed by their tactics. In this specific case, it's hard to feel too bad for the Warriors, though, as they could have just matched the offer sheet if they really wanted McCaw.

However, in general, it's unlikely that the league will be too thrilled with the Cavaliers signing McCaw to what was essentially a sham contract. McCaw still got paid while he was with the team of course, but it's clear now that they never had any intention of actually keeping him for two years under that deal.

In any case, it will be interesting to see what the NBA decides and if the McCaw saga affects restricted free agency moving forward.