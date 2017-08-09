NBA to play two games in Mexico City next season, headlined by Thunder and Heat
The NBA Mexico City Games 2017 will feature the Nets, who will play both the Thunder and Heat
The NBA will once again be returning to Mexico City, Mexico for regular-season games. There will be two games played there in the upcoming 2017-18 season, and both will feature the Brooklyn Nets. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 7, followed by the Miami Heat on Dec. 9. Via NBA.com:
The NBA and Zignia Live announced Wednesday that NBA Mexico City Games 2017 will feature the Brooklyn Nets playing regular-season games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Dec. 7, and the Miami Heat on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico.
The games will mark the first time the NBA has hosted four regular-season contests in Mexico in the same calendar year. Last January, the Phoenix Suns took on the Dallas Mavericks (Jan. 12) and the San Antonio Spurs (Jan. 14) in Mexico City.
The games will be played in honor of the 25th anniversary of the first time the NBA played a game in Mexico.
NBA Mexico City Games 2017 culminates the 25th anniversary celebration of the first NBA game in Mexico and marks the 25th and 26th games in Mexico since 1992, the most NBA games held in any country outside the United States and Canada.
While it might be a bit unfortunate for the basketball fans of Mexico City that the Nets will be playing in both games, it's still cool to see the NBA bringing the Global Games to Mexico yet again, and continuing to grow the game outside of the United States.
-
Willie Reed's wife not pressing charges
Reed was jailed Sunday for an incident his wife says was 'totally blown out of proportion'
-
Blatt wants to return to the NBA
Blatt was fired by Cleveland during the 2015-16 season, but wants another shot in the NBA
-
Barkley: Kyrie trade request is 'stupid'
Hall of Famer, TNT analyst says he would happily play alongside James given the opportunit...
-
Jazz unveil new jerseys for 2017-18
Utah is the latest team to show off new threads in a leaguewide manufacturer switch
-
Davis says he's happy in New Orleans
New Orleans' ultra-talented big man isn't paying attention to various rumors involving his...
-
Nuggets unveil new Nike jerseys
The Nuggets are the latest team to go with a new color scheme
Add a Comment