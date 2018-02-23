NBA to reportedly open confidential hotline for team employees to report problems

The NBA was rocked Tuesday by an investigative report published by Sports Illustrated that detailed many issues in the Dallas Mavericks organization, including sexual harassment and domestic violence.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he was embarrassed by the report, and vowed to fix the problems. The team will launch an independent investigation, which the NBA has said it will follow closely.

In the wake of that report, the league will also reportedly open a confidential hotline for team employees to report issues in the workplace. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the league sent a memo to all 30 teams reinforcing the league's commitment to a "safe an inclusive workplace." The hotline will be up next week.

The NBA is launching a confidential hotline to report workplace issues, including sexual harassment, according to a memo commissioner Adam SIlver sent to the 30 teams minutes ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2018

Silver sent a memo to teams titled "Respect in the Workplace," and reaffirmed the league's commitment to "a safe and inclusive work environment," according to memo obtained by ESPN. The hotline will be available to all league and team employees. It'll be up and running next week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2018

In addition to opening the hotline for team employees, the league will reportedly also require teams to review an updated respect in the workplace policy.

All 30 NBA teams have been asked in memo from commissioner Adam Silver to complete review of updated respect in the workplace policy — and assess or adopt other team policies in work place — by March 6. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2018

Teams must complete this step by March 6.