NBA to reportedly open confidential hotline for team employees to report problems
The hotline comes in the wake of the 'Sports Illustrated' investigation into the Dallas Mavericks
The NBA was rocked Tuesday by an investigative report published by Sports Illustrated that detailed many issues in the Dallas Mavericks organization, including sexual harassment and domestic violence.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he was embarrassed by the report, and vowed to fix the problems. The team will launch an independent investigation, which the NBA has said it will follow closely.
In the wake of that report, the league will also reportedly open a confidential hotline for team employees to report issues in the workplace. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the league sent a memo to all 30 teams reinforcing the league's commitment to a "safe an inclusive workplace." The hotline will be up next week.
In addition to opening the hotline for team employees, the league will reportedly also require teams to review an updated respect in the workplace policy.
Teams must complete this step by March 6.
-
Nance Jr. to wear dad's number with Cavs
Larry Nance Sr. starred for Cleveland from 1988-94
-
Giannis loves Milwaukee, not L.A.
Giannis, who spent last weekend in L.A. for the All-Star Game, says he loves 'low-key' Mil...
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the scores, highlights and news from the first day back from the All-Star brea...
-
Smart: Hand injury almost ended season
Smart, set to return Friday, said doctors told him he was very lucky that the glass did not...
-
Report: Cavs meeting led to Kyrie trade
Word got back to Irving that the team was discussing options, and he didn't like it one bi...
-
Latest news, updates on Mavs scandal
An ongoing investigation continues to reveal details about the Mavericks' workplace