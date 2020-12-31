The NBA is implementing a contact tracing program that will require all players and many team staff members to wear sensor devices during all team-organized activities outside of games, according to a league memo obtained by ESPN. The new protocol will begin Jan. 7.

Both players and team staff members will be required to wear Kinexon SafeZone contact sensor devices on team planes, team buses, at practices and at the arena or home practice facility, according to the memo. Players aren't required to wear the sensors during games or when they're at the team hotel while traveling.

With the sensor devices being a requirement, failure to wear them is subject to discipline. Currently, it's unclear what the penalties will be if a player or staff member doesn't wear the device.

The league began a trial period for the sensors on Dec. 23 before they're put into motion on Jan. 7.

The sensors won't record the player or staff member's GPS location, but will alert the person if they come within six feet of another person who's wearing a sensor. The memo also states the sensors will monitor "the distance and duration of in-person interactions" with others who are wearing a sensor device. Those interactions will be reviewed by the league and may include interviews with those parties involved in these interactions.

"We're hopeful that it can also be used not only when there are cases, but proactively to try to reduce contacts even before there are cases," NBA senior vice president David Weiss told ESPN.

The NFL used similar sensors during the 2020 season, and the NBA even did it on a voluntary basis in the bubble in Orlando this past summer. Players can wear the sensors on a lanyard or a wristband, but must wear it on their waistband during team practices.