We're inching closer to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, and that means it's time for CBS Sports' annual ranking of the Top 100 NBA players. Player movement around the league this summer shifted some of the talent balance in the NBA, but unlike last season all 30 teams have at least one player represented in the list.

The New York Knicks managed to go from having zero players on this list a year ago to now being one of just six teams to have five players in our Top 100. Other teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, lost some depth after some offseason moves, while squads like the Sacramento Kings, who have four players on the list, and the Indiana Pacers (five) are hoping that collection of talent translates to team success this season.

This breakdown isn't the sole determiner of a team's success, but it's a good indicator of how talent is distributed around the league from our perspective. So just because the Knicks have five players on this list and the Lakers only have three doesn't mean that New York is bound for a championship, but it is pretty eye-opening to see.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Team with six players in the Top 100

1 Trail Blazers Top 100 players: Damian Lillard (11), CJ McCollum (39), Robert Covington (78), Norman Powell (82), Larry Nance Jr. (91), Jusuf Nurkic (93) Despite all the trade rumors that surrounded the Trail Blazers this summer, between Lillard growing weary of Portland's lack of success and McCollum being the center of a potential trade for Ben Simmons, this list shows that the Blazers have the biggest collection of talent in the league. However, lacking talent has never been an issue for the Blazers, but rather turning that talent into postseason success. With the addition of a dynamic big man in Nance, perhaps this is the season that Portland makes a deeper run in the playoffs.

Teams with five players in the Top 100

Teams with four players in the Top 100

Teams with three players in the Top 100

Teams with two players in the Top 100

1 Pistons Top 100 players: Jerami Grant (56), Cade Cunningham (74) After betting on himself by leaving the Nuggets in free agency for the Pistons, Grant turned some heads last season and averaged over 20 points a game. His production was a bright spot amongst all the losing for a rebuilding, young Detroit team, and after all that losing they were gifted the No. 1 pick, which ended up being Cunningham. Although Cunningham hasn't played a single game yet, his spot on this list echoes the potential he has and what should be an exciting rookie year for him. 2 Wizards Top 100 players: Bradley Beal (16), Spencer Dinwiddie (68) There was some major overhaul in D.C. from the coaching staff down to the construction of the roster, and it landed the Wizards more depth after trading Westbrook and gave them the opportunity to sign Dinwiddie in free agency. All eyes will be on Beal's happiness with the Wizards as they try to make the postseason again, as he could opt out of the final year of his deal next summer and potentially leave for somewhere else. Until then, the Wizards have a solid backcourt in Beal and Dinwiddie, which should keep them competitive this season.

Teams with one player in the Top 100