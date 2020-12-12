The 2020-21 NBA season is upon us, and with that comes CBS Sports' annual Top 100 ranking of NBA players. While there wasn't as much movement this offseason as we've seen in the past through free agency, there were a handful of big profile trades that tweaked the landscape of the league.

Some teams, like the Phoenix Suns, managed to swing a trade for All-Star point guard Chris Paul which puts them in immediate contention for a playoff spot, and gave them two players ranked in the top 20 of our annual list. While others, like the Philadelphia 76ers used a handful of trades to improve a roster that, on paper, was already considered among the best in the league, and become one of seven teams that boasts five players from the Top 100.

One surprising takeaway from the team breakdown of the Top 100, is the lack of players that the Nuggets have representing them. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are there, but other than that, none of their role players made the cut. It also doesn't help that Jerami Grant left for the Pistons in free agency, giving them one less player here, but a guy like Will Barton, who averaged 15 points a night last season, or Michael Porter Jr., who showed in the NBA bubble that he's one of a handful of promising young players coming up in this league didn't make the list.

This breakdown isn't the sole determiner of a team's success, but for a team like the Pacers, who have five players on this list, it's a positive sign to see as a franchise that is trying to get over the hump of losing in the first round of the postseason the last five years.

1 Nuggets Top 100 Players: Nikola Jokic (10), Jamal Murray (22) Fresh off a conference finals appearance, it's a bit surprising that there aren't more representatives for the Nuggets on this list, but only 100 players can make it and names like Will Barton and Gary Harris didn't make the cut. Denver will likely prove us wrong on this assessment, because as evidenced from their surprising run through the West, this team is much more than just Jokic and Murray. However, it's those two who make this team a championship contender. Jokic showed to everyone just why he should be in the MVP conversation for years to come, and Murray had several breakout moments in the postseason, where he single-handily won a handful of games for the Nuggets in their playoff run. 2 Warriors Top 100 Players: Stephen Curry (4), Draymond Green (36) After a year in which the Warriors were ravaged with injuries, Golden State again enters the season without a key piece in Klay Thompson, who will miss the entirety of the season again, this time with a torn Achilles tendon. Still, though, Curry will be returning after missing a majority of last season with a broken hand and should pick up right where he left off two years ago. Green has become central to what the Warriors do on both ends of the floor, and with Curry back in the lineup, as well as the additions of Wiggins and Kelly Oubre, Golden State should contend for a playoff spot. 3 Hornets Top 100 Players: Gordon Hayward (42), Devonte' Graham (95) The Hornets were the lone team a season ago that didn't have a single player in the Top 100, now they find themselves with two on this year's list. A sign-and-trade brought the versatile Hayward to Charlotte, who will be in a role similar to his Utah days, where he'll have the ball in his hands more and not be relegated to a spot-up shooter role. Graham, who spent most of his rookie campaign in the G League, burst onto the scene last season as a dynamic point guard who can play both on and off the ball, can knock down 3s and get his teammates good looks. 4 Bulls Top 100 Players: Zach LaVine (46), Otto Porter Jr. (96) LaVine proved he is one of the best pure scorers in the league last year, despite not being able to use the entirety of his skillset. Now, though, he'll have a new head coach in Billy Donovan who has gone on record as saying that he'll encourage LaVine and the rest of the Bulls players to shoot mid-range shots if their good looks. LaVine will also have a healthy Otto Porter Jr., who hasn't played a full season since 2018 due to injuries. When he's healthy, though, Porter is an ideal 3-and-D player to plug in alongside LaVine in the starting lineup. 5 Magic Top 100 Players: Nikola Vucevic (48), Aaron Gordon (65) After earning All-Star honors two years ago, Vucevic had a slight downtick in production, but still averaged a double-double for the playoff-bound Magic team last season. He's a versatile big man who has range that stretches out to the 3-point line, and can be the primary source of offense for Orlando. Gordon, who dealt with his fair share of injuries last season, is still viewed as a player who hasn't quite reached his full potential. He can get you 15 points a night, and he's been improving his jump shot enough that he has given Orlando the confidence to allow him to shoot around four 3-point shots a game. But entering his seventh year in the league, there still seems to be more there to his game that hasn't been unlocked. 6 Kings Top 100 Players: De'Aaron Fox (38), Buddy Hield (76) Despite the dysfunction that exists within the Kings organization, they still have quality talent on the roster, with Fox blossoming into a player who could one day reach All-Star status in this league. He's arguably the fastest player in the NBA, and he uses his lightning fast speed and quickness to carve up defenses on his way to the basket. Hield has turned into one of the top 3-point marksmen in today's game, and his commitment to defense elevates Sacramento as a whole.

1 Cavaliers Top 100 Players: Kevin Love (77) As long as Love is in a Cavaliers jersey, they will have a representative on the top 100. He's still a walking double-double, and despite the injuries he's dealt with over the years, he manages to bounce back every time. He may be a trade candidate this season or next, given that Cleveland isn't built to contend for the postseason, and the fact that he can be a valuable addition to a contending team.

