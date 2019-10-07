NBA Top 100 player rankings, a team-by-team breakdown: Pelicans boast the most, Lakers' depth could be a concern

After a significant amount of player movement during the summer, the landscape of the NBA looks completely different heading into the 2019-20 season. Some teams improved considerably through free agency and trades, securing a handful of players on our Top 100 list, while other teams -- like the Charlotte Hornets -- lost their lone All-Star, leaving them with no representation from the top 100 best players in the league.

One interesting takeaway from this team-by-team breakdown is seeing the after effects of the Anthony Davis trade. The Lakers obviously got the guy they wanted, but at the cost of losing all their youth and depth. Therefore, they only have three players -- Davis, LeBron James and Danny Green -- on their team from our Top 100 list, although two happen to sit in the top five! The Pelicans, on the other hand, are the only team in the league to have six players represented in our Top 100, thanks largely to that blockbuster Davis trade, as well as drafting Zion Williamson and adding JJ Redick in the offseason.

On paper, it shouldn't concern the Lakers too much, considering they are title contenders, and the Pelicans likely won't make the playoffs in the West. However, the lack of depth could hurt the Lakers in the postseason, when role players become a huge factor in team success. That's why teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers are favored more heavily to win the championship, because both of those teams have five players on the Top 100 list.

These breakdowns aren't the end-all determiner of team success this season, because we know having LeBron James on your team covers up a significant amount of weaknesses. But for teams like the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, knowing they have four guys from the Top 100 list on their team is a positive sign when their goal is to get back to the playoffs.

Team with six players in the Top 100



Pelicans Top 100 Players: Jrue Holiday (20), Zion Williamson (67), Brandon Ingram (76), Lonzo Ball (79), Derrick Favors (83), JJ Redick (84) The Pelicans will feature essentially an entire new lineup after trading away Anthony Davis, who landed them a lot of young talent in return. Zion Williamson may command most of the spotlight this season, but Jrue Holiday is the leader of this team, and could will New Orleans into fighting for a playoff spot in the West. Last season, the Pelicans ranked second in the league in pace (103.89), and with a new crop of talent they could look to rank near the top again with a more well-rounded team.

Teams with five players in the Top 100

Teams with four players in the Top 100

Teams with three players in the Top 100



Lakers Top 100 Players: LeBron James (1), Anthony Davis (5), Danny Green (90) The Lakers finally got their second star to pair with LeBron. Only problem, they lack depth throughout the rest of the roster. Kyle Kuzma was the last man standing after the trade package that landed Anthony Davis, and he's not even on the Top 100 list. If LeBron is healthy, and Davis can mesh well with him, the Lakers will be a tough team to beat in the playoffs. If neither one of those guys can stay healthy, then it's another year watching postseason basketball at home for the NBA's most polarizing franchise.

Magic Top 100 Players: Nikola Vucevic (35), Aaron Gordon (54), Jonathan Isaac (96) Orlando shocked everyone and made it to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2012. The Magic are returning a majority of their team, and added a couple pieces that could make them a consistent playoff team for years to come. This team is so young and filled with untapped potential that there's a possibility the Magic could have a few more players on the Top 100 list next year.

Spurs Top 100 Players: LaMarcus Aldridge (36), DeMar DeRozan (43), Derrick White (73) Every year the Spurs are supposed to be "done," they string together another winning season and are back in the playoffs. Even last year, when they were bitten by the injury bug, San Antonio prevailed and made the postseason. With those injured players set to return this year, and Gregg Popovich still calling the shots, it doesn't look like the Spurs will be going anywhere anytime soon.

Teams with two players in the Top 100

One player included in the Top 100



Cavaliers Top 100 Player: Kevin Love (39) Similar to his days in Minnesota, Kevin Love is again the only All-Star on the Cavaliers, although it looks like Cleveland is looking past Love and focusing on its young guard duo of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Cleveland is just a few moves away from leaning all the way into a rebuild, but for the time being, this is Love's team to lead.

Knicks Top 100 Player: Julius Randle (85) The Knicks' big plans to sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving didn't come to fruition, and instead they pivoted to signing Julius Randle and a few other forwards to add to the mix. They didn't commit themselves to any long-term, pricey contracts, but how many times will we hear that "this is the summer" before the Knicks actually sign an All-Star?

Wizards Top 100 Player: Bradley Beal (13) The NBA season could quickly shift depending on if the Wizards look to deal Bradley Beal. Right now, it doesn't look like they're interested in that, but anything can happen over the course of the season. John Wall won't be brought back until he's 100 percent from an Achilles injury, so Washington will once again be competing with the Knicks and Hornets as the worst team in the East.

The only team without a player in the Top 100