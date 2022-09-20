10 Jimmy Butler Miami Heat SF

No more sleeping on Butler as a superstar. You could argue there aren't more than seven or eight guys you'd rather have on your side in a playoff series. Since arriving in Miami, Butler has taken a more pass-heavy approach in the regular season before turning up the scoring in the playoffs. Butler puts his defenders on ice with pump fakes and footwork, and he drew a foul on over 20 percent of his shot attempts last season, per Cleaning The Glass. And when you convert 87 percent of your free throws, well, that's creeping into prime James Harden territory. -- Brad Botkin

9 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF

After spending a few years knocking on the door of the league's elite club, Tatum's performance last season finally gained him entrance. He registered career-highs across the board, finished seventh in scoring, led the league in defensive win shares, made First Team All-NBA and took the Celtics to within two wins of their first title since 2008. As the Finals showed, however, he still has plenty of room to grow, particularly in regards to his decision-making on offense and his ball-handling though he clearly was hampered in the latter stages of the playoffs with a fractured wrist. Still only 24 years old, and now with even more valuable experience under his belt, Tatum should come back even better this season; that's great news for the Celtics and terrible news for the rest of the league. -- Jack Maloney

8 Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers SF

It's been a while since we've seen Leonard, so I encourage you to revisit his 45-point masterclass against Dallas in the 2021 playoffs. Like other top-tier scorers, Leonard routinely makes the kind of shots that demoralize a defense. He can create space with his dribble, but space doesn't seem all that important for him. One of the greatest tough-shot makers who has ever lived, as long as Leonard can get the shot off, it feels like it's going in. The most amazing thing about him, though, is that even if he never created any offense whatsoever, he would still be with more than $20 million per season. Leonard is a deadeye spot-up shooter, a renowned board man, a terror in passing lanes and, when the situation demands it, a lockdown one-on-one defender. In that same game against Dallas, he defended Luka Doncic as well as anyone ever has. Given what happened after the first serious injury of his career, I don't doubt his ability to come back from a torn ACL. -- James Herbert

7 LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers SF

Let's all take a moment to marvel at the fact that James was in position to win the NBA scoring title until the final week of the regular season. He is 37 years old, he dealt with injuries to his knee, ankle and abdomen during the season, and according to Bball-Index, the nonsensical Laker lineups he was featured in ranked in just the 26th percentile in terms of perimeter shooting. James has lost his spacing, his youth, even his health, and he still came just a few games away from leading the NBA in scoring. What more is there left to say? Father Time's undefeated record is in serious jeopardy as long as King James still wants to play basketball. -- Sam Quinn

6 Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C

Embiid was again arguably the most dominant player in the league last season, as he became the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O'Neal in his prime, and there's no reason not to expect the same from the Sixers big man during the upcoming campaign. Having a legitimate offensive threat like James Harden alongside him could work to help open things up a bit for Embiid, who can literally do it all on the offensive end. Embiid is also an elite defender at the center spot. Embiid was the runner-up for the MVP for the second consecutive year last season, and as long as he can remain healthy he should be right back in the thick of that conversation again. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain

5 Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks PG

In each of the last two seasons Doncic has finished first in the league in usage percentage, and in three of his four NBA seasons his usage percentage has been above 35 percent. That's rare air, as it puts him tied for second all-time for most seasons with such a rate, along with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and James Harden. With the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson and not adding an additional ballhandler behind their two lead guards, Doncic's usage could reach the levels of what we saw with Russell Westbrook in his 2017 MVP season. It'll be a tall ask of the 23-year-old superstar, but we've seen Doncic elevate his game to astronomical levels when he's needed most. -- Jasmyn Wimbish

4 Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C

Last season, Jokic led the league in touches for the fourth straight year. Unlike virtually everybody else who gets the ball that much, though, he doesn't hold onto it for long. Jokic calls himself slow and patient, but his moves are quick and decisive. He is a dominant enough scorer to command double-teams, but far too deadly a passer for that strategy to be effective. With their second- and third-best players sidelined, the 2021-22 Nuggets scored 117.3 points per 100 possessions when Jokic was on the court, a mark that would have led the league that season -- or any other one. And while some players decline defensively with increased usage, Jokic has gone the other way, becoming more Marc Gasol-like every year. The reigning back-to-back MVP finished eighth in total deflections and consistently baited players into low-percentage shots. -- James Herbert

3 Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets PF

Trade demands and Twitter activity aside, Durant is still arguably the best pure scorer in the game. He ranked in the 79th percentile or higher in isolation, pick-and-roll, spot-up and post-up scoring last season, according to Synergy Sports -- the true definition of a bucket-getter. What takes Durant to the next level, however, is his continually improving playmaking ability. He averaged a career-high 6.4 assists per game last season, and led all forwards in points per possession including assists (min. 1,000 possessions), according to Synergy. At nearly 7-feet tall, Durant (who turns 34 on Sept. 29) is as unstoppable as offensive players come. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

2 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors PG

Curry proved he's still arguably the best player in the world in terms of pure impact. Even in what goes down as the worst shooting season of his career to this point, the 34-year-old turned the Boston Celtics inside out and led the Warriors to another NBA title with Andrew Wiggins as his lone All-Star teammate. It's hard to imagine Curry shooting 38 percent from 3 again. It's even harder to imagine him shooting 43.7 percent overall, which was somehow a worse mark than even Russell Westbrook. Assuming a return to normal Curry percentages, another MVP-level season should be in store. -- Brad Botkin

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks PF