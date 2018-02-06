NBA trade deadline 2018: From Cavs to Warriors, every team's most pressing need

The Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline is almost here, with plenty of big-name players available and plenty of teams looking to make a move.

But not every team needs the same thing.

We've assessed every NBA team's situation heading into the deadline, and pinpointed their most pressing need. We'll see if any of them are filled by the time Friday rolls around.

Atlanta Hawks

Team need: Assets

The Hawks are rebuilding. It doesn't really matter what they get in a return at this point as long as it's a long-term asset that's beneficial to their rebuild. Draft picks, young players -- anything of that kind will do for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics

Team need: Perimeter scoring

The Celtics picked up Greg Monroe, who is sure to help their second unit, but they could still use some extra scoring on the perimeter. Their offense really struggles when Kyrie Irving isn't on the floor.

Brooklyn Nets

Team need: Young talent/draft picks

You might have heard that the Nets do not have their own first-round pick this year. As they continue their rebuild, their main focus should be trying to add as many first-rounders and young players as possible.

Charlotte Hornets

Team need: Shedding bad contracts

The Hornets need to create some breathing room for themselves to expand their flexibility for the future. They have too many bad contracts and need to dump a few off so they can make some changes for the long term.

Chicago Bulls

Team need: Young talent/draft picks

The Bulls are just beginning a long rebuilding process, and can use all of the young talent and draft picks they can get. They already added one first-round pick in the Nikola Mirotic deal, and would do well if they can get another.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Team need: Defense

The Cavs have a lot of problems right now, but mostly they need some help on the defensive end, where they've been down near the bottom of the league pretty much all season long.

Dallas Mavericks

Team need: Young talent/draft picks

The Mavericks need someone to pair with Dennis Smith Jr. moving forward. Whether that comes through a trade or their own draft pick, it's necessary for the Mavs to have some light at the end of the tunnel.

Denver Nuggets

Team need: Backup point guard

The Nuggets have a solid starting guard group, but they have no real backup point guard, which has proved to be a major weakness for them this season.

Detroit Pistons

Team need: Backcourt depth

They traded away Avery Bradley, and Reggie Jackson is injured, so the Pistons are quite thin in the backcourt. Ish Smith and Langston Galloway have been solid, but they could use some help.

Golden State Warriors

Team need: Guard depth

The Warriors are reportedly on the prowl for a big man, but they could also benefit from some guard help off the bench. Nick Young has had his moments, but are you really going to trust Swaggy P in a playoff series? Patrick McCaw has also been largely ineffective this season.

Houston Rockets

Team need: Two-way wings

The Rockets loaded up defensively by adding PJ Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute, but they will likely be a liability on offense in the playoffs. What they really need to compete with the Warriors are guys who can play defense and make shots at a high level -- easier said than done.

Indiana Pacers

Team need: Wing scoring

The Pacers are thin on the wing due to Glenn Robinson III's injury. Adding another scorer would help give them some depth and take some of the load off Victor Oladipo.

Los Angeles Clippers

Team need: Playmaking

Now that the Clippers have sent Blake Griffin to the Pistons, they're in desperate need of someone who can just go get them a bucket. Lou Williams (who could be gone soon as well) is currently that guy by default, and Tobias Harris could develop into one, but the Clippers will definitely be on the lookout.

Los Angeles Lakers

Team need: 3-point shooting

The Lakers like to play with pace and Lonzo Ball pushes the tempo, but they're missing the ingredient that makes that style successful -- 3-point shooting. They're dead-last in the NBA in 3-point percentage, so finding a sharpshooter is essential for the Lakers moving forward.

Memphis Grizzlies

Team need: Wing scoring

Assuming the Grizzlies want to keep the Mike Conley-Marc Gasol combo intact, they probably want NBA-ready talent as opposed to picks or projects. They have a gaping hole in scoring on the wing, particularly if and when Tyreke Evans is dealt elsewhere.

Miami Heat

Team need: A veteran star

The Heat are good, but they aren't good enough. Miami could use a veteran star such as a Marc Gasol-type, or just someone that can take over a game for them, to push them up to the next level. Right now they lack a true face of the team or someone to fall back on.

Milwaukee Bucks

Team need: Interior presence

Adding a big man was once the Bucks' most pressing need, but they just went out and reportedly traded for Tyler Zeller. Now, their most pressing need is probably at point guard, as they'll be without both Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova for at least a month, plus Eric Bledsoe is not 100 percent.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Team need: Bench help

The Wolves have been playing with short rotations all season. Recently they've found some solid pieces to use off the bench, but a trade to further boost their depth would go a long way in keeping them healthy through the end of the season.

New Orleans Pelicans

Team need: 3-and-D wing

A lockdown defender is something the Pelicans desperately need, and it would be a bonus if he could also make some shots.

New York Knicks

Team need: Wing scoring

Tim Hardaway is having a decent season (though he hasn't been very efficient), and Courtney Lee has been shooting the 3 well, but the Knicks could use some scoring help on the wing so they don't have to rely so much on Kristaps Porzingis.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Team need: Perimeter defense

The Thunder lost a huge piece in Andre Roberson. They aren't going to replace him perfectly, but they need to at least find some kind of band-aid to fill the hole he left.

Orlando Magic

Team need: A young asset

The Magic probably don't want to go through another long-term rebuild, but they definitely need to hit a reset button of some kind. The best way to do that is by adding a young asset that can help them in the future.

Philadelphia 76ers

Team need: 3-point shooting

Aside from JJ Redick, who is shooting just under 40 percent from 3, the Sixers have not been shooting well from behind the arc this season. They're 20th in the league, making just over 35 percent of their attempts, and could use some more shooting.

Phoenix Suns

Team need: Established talent

The Suns have all the youngsters they can handle, so they need to surround them with some established, veteran talent if they want to make an attempt at competing any time soon.

Portland Trail Blazers

Team need: Bench scoring

As weird as this sounds, the Blazers are in need of some scoring to round out their team. This season they've been one of the NBA's better defenses, but their offense has fallen short and could really use a boost of some kind. Portland just isn't putting up the same points it consistently has in the past.

Sacramento Kings

Team need: Defense

The Kings are last in the NBA in defensive rating, so it would be in their best interest to surround all those young players with a veteran who can teach them how to defend.

San Antonio Spurs

Team need: Scoring

The Spurs are going to find a way to win no matter what, but it would be much easier if they had a scorer on the wing with Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely.

Toronto Raptors

Team need: 3-point shooting

The Raptors are 23rd in the league in 3-point shooting, hitting just 35.4 percent of their attempts from downtown. DeMar DeRozan's 3-point renaissance has fallen apart, and Kyle Lowry and C.J. Miles are the only key rotation players who shoot well from downtown. They could use some help in that department.

Utah Jazz

Team need: Another offensive weapon

Donovan Mitchell is the best offensive weapon the Jazz have right now and it's because he has the skill set to create his own shot. The Jazz lack that, and could really use some players that have the ability to put the ball on the floor and get a bucket.

Washington Wizards

Team need: Bench help

Washington is a good team, until its starters have to sit then everything starts going to chaos. Any move the Wizards make this deadline should be to help their bench out.