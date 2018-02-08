NBA trade deadline 2018: Latest news, live updates, rumors, deals, analysis, time
We'll be here to keep track of all the deals that go down before the NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is finally here. After weeks of speculation, we'll see which teams are actually able to pull off a big move, and which will be unable to get something done before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.
Our CBS Sports NBA writers will be here all day to bring you analysis of the latest trades, rumors and news from what should be a big day of shake-ups. While your're waiting for deals to happen, you can check out some of our trade deadline content, and follow along in the live blog below.
Cavs' Thomas: I don't want to be traded
Thomas, despite his struggles this season, says he is tired of being traded: 'I like it he...
Giannis: Magic 'compliment' tampering?
The Lakers legend saying Antetokounmpo would bring the Bucks a championship led to a $50K...
-
Rumors: Grizzlies refuse to deal Gasol
It sounds like Marc Gasol won't be getting moved before the NBA trade deadline
Rumor: Cavs still interested in DeAndre
DeAndre Jordan remains a big trade target for Cleveland
How to watch Thunder vs. Lakers
The Thunder and Lakers meet up in an intriguing matchup on NBA trade deadline day
How to watch Celtics vs. Wizards
It might be trade deadline day, but the Celtics and Wizards still have a game to play.
