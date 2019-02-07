NBA trade deadline 2019: Anthony Davis expected to return to action for Pelicans after not being moved
Davis has been held out of the Pelicans' last two games
Despite the flurry of activity at the NBA trade deadline, it looks like Anthony Davis is going to remain a Pelican -- at least until the summer. They're reportedly locked in a stalemate with the Lakers, and it's unlikely any team will put together a package that will keep the Pelicans from waiting until the Celtics can put a deal on the table.
Next is the rather awkward situation of: What to do with Davis? Davis has been held out of the last two games by the Pelicans, despite reportedly wanting to play on Monday against the Pacers. While that's all well and good now as he recovered from a fractured finger and his future remained uncertain, it's unlikely that the team can continue to hold him out.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis is planning on playing out the season with the Pelicans, and he does not want to sit it out Kawhi Leonard style.
While that may not be ideal for the Pelicans, who appear to be interested in rebuilding and preparing for life post-Davis, they likely won't have a choice. The NBA isn't afraid to tell teams to play their stars -- see the Bulls and Grizzlies last season with some of their efforts to tank -- and if the Pelicans continue to hold Davis out (starting Friday against the Timberwolves), the league may have to step in again.
Davis will now be without fellow forward Nikola Mirotic, who was traded to the Bucks prior to the trade deadline. He'll be surrounded by some new faces upon his return after missing the past nine games. The Pelicans are 24-31 on the year, 4.5 games out of the No. 8 seed in the West, but their message this deadline is clear. They're thinking about the future. They got four second-round picks from the Bucks in the Mirotic deal, indicating that they're looking to stock-pile some assets.
The Pelicans are 20-21 with Davis in the lineup and 4-10 without him. This year, Davis is averaging career-highs in points per game (29.3), rebounds per game (13.3) and assists per game (4.4).
