NBA trade deadline 2020: Why didn't the Pistons move Derrick Rose?

The Detroit Pistons are entering rebuild mode, but they didn't have a full fire sale on Thursday. Before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, all they did was dump center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second-round pick. This was surprising, given that Derrick Rose was one of the most obvious trade targets in the league, a 31-year-old guard on a team going nowhere, with multiple contenders in need of more playmaking.

Rose is dealing with a groin injury. He left the Pistons' game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday after 13 minutes and didn't play against the Memphis Grizzlies the next day or the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. He also dropped out of the Skills Challenge at All-Star weekend. If this is not expected to be a long-term problem, though, it is hard to believe that he didn't have suitors. Rose is no longer a heavy-minute player, but his per-36 numbers are actually better than they were in his MVP season, as crazy as that sounds: 25.2 points and 7.9 assists, with a similar usage rate (30.9 percent) and a higher true shooting percentage (56.4 percent). He has also never shot better at the rim, per Cleaning The Glass.

Ed Stefanski, who runs Detroit's front office, explained his side of it on Friday. His argument was simple: The offers for Rose weren't good enough.

"We would have had to get a nice package for Derrick," Stefanski said, via The Athletic's James Edwards. "He's had an unbelievable year. We like him as a leader with the young guys. They probably idolize him."

Stefanski got even more effusive with his praise from there, according to the Detroit News' Rod Beard: "I don't know if you can pick a better veteran moving forward than Derrick Rose"

I don't know about all that. If Rose could have brought the Pistons a first-round pick or even two decent second-round picks, I highly doubt Stefanski would be talking up his leadership a day after the deadline. Maybe the Philadelphia 76ers just decided they didn't need him after getting Alec Burks. Maybe the Los Angeles Lakers, who didn't have any first-round picks to trade and didn't even have any second-rounders before 2023, didn't think Rose was worth moving pieces around when they can potentially just sign Darren Collison. (It is difficult to conceive of a Rose-to-the-Lakers trade that doesn't involve Kyle Kuzma.) Maybe the Milwaukee Bucks didn't think his nice isolation and pick-and-roll numbers were worth disrupting their pristine chemistry. That might have essentially been his whole market.

Rose seemed particularly tradeable because he wouldn't have even been a rental. He is owed $7.7 million next season, a bargain for this kind of offensive production if he can stay healthy. (His renaissance has not extended to the defensive end.) His being under contract in 2020-21, however, is also the reason that Detroit's decision is defensible. The Pistons are not about to lose him for nothing in July, so if they didn't like the offers they received, they could just walk away, knowing they can move him at the draft, in the summer or at next season's trade deadline.

Ultimately, Detroit's biggest deadline-day failure was not the paltry return for Drummond, nor was it the lack of a Rose trade. It was the Pistons' inability to find trades involving their other veterans. Langston Galloway's salary is just $7.3 million, and he is on an expiring contract. Markieff Morris' salary is $3.2 million with a $3.4 million player option for next season. If they could have picked up anything at all for those guys, it is hard to justify not doing so.