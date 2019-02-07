NBA trade deadline: 76ers sending Markelle Fultz to Magic for Jonathon Simmons and picks, per report
The Sixers will get a first-round pick via the Thunder and a second-round pick via the Cavaliers
Markelle Fultz is on the move.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a deal to send the former No. 1 pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Jonathon Simmons and two picks. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the picks will be a first-rounder via the Thunder and a second-rounder via the Cavaliers.
The Sixers have been rather busy this season on the trade front, making a number of blockbuster moves. First, they added Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and just a few days ago they picked up Tobias Harris from the Clippers.
Now, in moving Fultz, the Sixers have officially closed the book on The Process. That experiment is over, and it's netted them a core four of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Bulter and Harris. The Sixers are officially all in.
The Fultz saga will be talked about forever, and the trade the Sixers made with the Boston Celtics to move up and take him will go down as one of the biggest what-ifs of this generation. But for now, the Sixers have a great team, and that will be their focus.
Simmons will provide some solid wing depth for a team that desperately needs it, and they've managed to recoup a few of the picks that they've sent out already this season.
As for the Magic, this is a good gamble for them to take. Fultz has had all sorts of problems since basically Day One, both with the health of his shoulder, his shooting form and his confidence. There's a definite possibility that he's never able to put everything together again, but he still has all sorts of talent.
There was a reason this guy was the No. 1 overall pick just a few years ago, and if the Magic can unlock just some of that potential, they'll get a very solid player. Plus, for Fultz, a fresh start will be good, and going to a bad Magic team should take plenty of scrutiny and pressure off of him.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Raptors get Gasol from Grizzlies
The Raptors will send back Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round...
-
Anthony Davis prepared to play out year
Davis has been held out of the Pelicans' last two games
-
2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker
A rundown of every deal that happened before the trade deadline
-
NBA trade deadline: Live updates
We've got you covered as we reach the final hours of the Thursday's NBA trade deadline
-
Grades: Bucks do well to get Mirotic
Milwaukee has added yet another outside shooter to its elite offense
-
Grade the trade: Barnes goes to Kings
Dallas and Barnes needed each other in 2016, but didn't make sense together anymore