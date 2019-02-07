NBA trade deadline: 76ers sending Markelle Fultz to Magic for Jonathon Simmons and picks, per report

Markelle Fultz is on the move.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a deal to send the former No. 1 pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Jonathon Simmons and two picks. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the picks will be a first-rounder via the Thunder and a second-rounder via the Cavaliers.

The Magic are sending Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick to the Sixers, per sources. https://t.co/f724l2eSVS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Sixers have been rather busy this season on the trade front, making a number of blockbuster moves. First, they added Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and just a few days ago they picked up Tobias Harris from the Clippers.

Now, in moving Fultz, the Sixers have officially closed the book on The Process. That experiment is over, and it's netted them a core four of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Bulter and Harris. The Sixers are officially all in.

The Fultz saga will be talked about forever, and the trade the Sixers made with the Boston Celtics to move up and take him will go down as one of the biggest what-ifs of this generation. But for now, the Sixers have a great team, and that will be their focus.

Simmons will provide some solid wing depth for a team that desperately needs it, and they've managed to recoup a few of the picks that they've sent out already this season.

As for the Magic, this is a good gamble for them to take. Fultz has had all sorts of problems since basically Day One, both with the health of his shoulder, his shooting form and his confidence. There's a definite possibility that he's never able to put everything together again, but he still has all sorts of talent.

There was a reason this guy was the No. 1 overall pick just a few years ago, and if the Magic can unlock just some of that potential, they'll get a very solid player. Plus, for Fultz, a fresh start will be good, and going to a bad Magic team should take plenty of scrutiny and pressure off of him.