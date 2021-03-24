Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has been one of the most highly discussed names on the trade market for the past few seasons, and it appeared as if now was finally his time to be dealt. Last month Gordon reportedly requested a trade from Orlando, and with the Magic floundering amid a cataclysm of injuries this season, all indications over the past week have been that Gordon would get a change of scenery before Thursday's trade deadline. The Boston Celtics have been considered front-runners for Gordon's services, with teams like the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors also reported as potential suitors.

There could be a slight wrench in those plans, however. Gordon is now reconsidering his stated desire to leave the Magic, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday on the "Woj and Lowe '21 Trade Deadline Show." Wojnarowski added that Gordon's change of heart likely wouldn't prevent the Magic from pursuing a deal.

"You mention that trade request that was made weeks ago. Well, I'm told in the last 24-48 hours, Aaron Gordon has had some second thoughts about that trade request, about whether he actually really wants to leave Orlando. But the Magic, their front office, they've forged ahead in trying to find a deal for Gordon. ... Whatever Aaron Gordon wants right now, I know that Orlando and their front office, they're gonna do what's best for them, and that may very well be taking the best package they can."

Gordon recently said that his trade request was brought about by "frustration" with his situation, which could have been exacerbated by the fact that he missed the entire month of February due to injury. He's played well in four games since returning to his normal minute allotment, averaging 20 points, 5.5 assists and five rebounds per game on 50 percent 3-point shooting. Gordon has also been used as more of a playmaker lately due to a rash of injuries at the point guard position, which could be giving him a slightly rosier outlook about his future with the Magic.

So now this becomes a matter of motivation. If the Magic front office was planning on trading Gordon in an effort to aid the rebuild, it makes sense for them to continue their discussions. However, if the impetus for the negotiations was Gordon's request -- and now he's changed his mind -- that could cause the Magic to think twice about dealing a 25-year-old, versatile forward on a team-friendly contract that doesn't expire until 2022, especially if the offers aren't as attractive as they'd hoped.

Gordon potentially staying in Orlando would then cause the Celtics and other teams to have to look elsewhere, creating ripple effects throughout the league. Dealing Gordon is probably still the right move for the Magic, but his change of heart could end up being a major factor in the league's trade deadline activity.