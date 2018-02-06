NBA trade deadline: Bucks reportedly acquire Tyler Zeller from Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks added to their frontcourt depth by agreeing to acquire center Tyler Zeller from the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Nets will receive guard Rashad Vaughn, along with a second-round draft pick, the details of which Wojnarowski detailed in his report:

The Bucks will send the 2018 second-round pick to the Nets should it fall between 31 and 47 in the draft. Otherwise, Phoenix will receive the pick as part of the Eric Bledsoe trade. If the Bucks pick doesn't convey in 2018, Milwaukee will send its unprotected second-round pick in 2020 to Brooklyn, league sources said.

Zeller is a 7-foot center averaging 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in nearly 17 minutes this season for the Nets. He'll compete with Bucks big men John Henson and Thon Maker for playing time in Milwaukee.

The Nets will get to see what they have in Vaughn, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2015 draft. The 6-foot-6 guard has yet to make an impact in the NBA, and has seen his playing time decline to only 7.9 minutes per game in 22 contests this season.