NBA trade deadline: Bulls deal Jameer Nelson to Pistons, report says
The Pistons will send back Willie Reed as Jameer Nelson and Stan Van Gundy reunite in Detroit
Jameer Nelson is reportedly on the move again.
The veteran point guard has been all over the place this season. He started out the season in camp with the Denver Nuggets, then was waived and joined up with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pels then included him in the Nikola Mirotic trade, sending him to the Chicago Bulls. Which, is where he was for just about a week.
Now, Nelson is on to Detroit.
According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the Bulls are sending Nelson to the Pistons in exchange for big man Willie Reed and a swap of second-round picks.
Reed is currently serving a six-game suspension due to a domestic violence incident. He has five games remaining on his ban. The Bulls will immediately waive Reed.
This move will reunite Nelson with Stan Van Gundy, who currently coaches the Pistons. Nelson played for SVG for five seasons when they were both with the Orlando Magic from 2007-12. The Magic reached the playoffs in all five of those seasons, including losing in the Finals to the Lakers in 2009.
Though he has technically been with four teams this season, Nelson has only suited up for the Pelicans, averaging 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 43 games with New Orleans.
-
Nelson gives Pistons depth: Trade Grades
Jameer Nelson is being re-united with his former coach, but how much will that help the Pi...
-
2018 NBA trade deadline tracker
Find the details of every single trade around the league right here
-
Wizards vs. Celtics odds, expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of John Wall and the Wizards and locked in a play for...
-
Rumors: Knicks interested in Payton
Knicks GM Scott Perry drafted Elfrid Payton in Orlando and he's showing some interest in his...
-
Cavs' Thomas: I don't want to be traded
Thomas, despite his struggles this season, says he is tired of being traded: 'I like it he...
-
Giannis: Magic 'compliment' tampering?
The Lakers legend saying Antetokounmpo would bring the Bucks a championship led to a $50K...
Add a Comment