NBA trade deadline: Bulls deal Jameer Nelson to Pistons, report says

Jameer Nelson is reportedly on the move again.

The veteran point guard has been all over the place this season. He started out the season in camp with the Denver Nuggets, then was waived and joined up with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pels then included him in the Nikola Mirotic trade, sending him to the Chicago Bulls. Which, is where he was for just about a week.

Now, Nelson is on to Detroit.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the Bulls are sending Nelson to the Pistons in exchange for big man Willie Reed and a swap of second-round picks.

Sources: Detroit is sending center Willie Reed to the Bulls for Jameer Nelson, who shores up Pistons' PG rotation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

Sources: As part of Jameer Nelson deal, Bulls and Pistons are swapping their second-round picks in 2022. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

Reed is currently serving a six-game suspension due to a domestic violence incident. He has five games remaining on his ban. The Bulls will immediately waive Reed.

Bulls will immediately waive Willie Reed. And have the right to swap second round picks in 2022 — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) February 8, 2018

This move will reunite Nelson with Stan Van Gundy, who currently coaches the Pistons. Nelson played for SVG for five seasons when they were both with the Orlando Magic from 2007-12. The Magic reached the playoffs in all five of those seasons, including losing in the Finals to the Lakers in 2009.

Though he has technically been with four teams this season, Nelson has only suited up for the Pelicans, averaging 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 43 games with New Orleans.