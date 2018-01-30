NBA trade deadline: Bulls reportedly in talks to send Nikola Mirotic to Pelicans
The Pelicans could be on the verge of adding another shooter in Bulls disgruntled wing Nikola Mirotic
Nikola Mirotic's days in Chicago could be numbered. According to Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago, the Pelicans and Bulls are reportedly closing in on a deal that could send the disgruntled wing to New Orleans in exchange for big man Omer Asik.
If the trade gets completed, this would have been huge acquisition for a Pelicans team that needed the shooting and cap space for the future. And that's still a big if, because according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, complications with Mirotic's team option on the final year of his contract has held up the potential trade from being finalized ... for now.
According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the two sides are still in "advanced talks" on a deal. It appears as if the two sides need to iron the details in relation to Mirotic's second-year option. Unless the Pelicans or Bulls pick up and guarantee the money in his second year, Mirotic's no-trade clause gives him full control over any deal.
If this deal does end up going through then the Pelicans would pick up a very necessary shooter and some much needed cap relief. The shooting will benefit them as they try to make a run at the playoffs and moving Asik's contract would give New Orleans future flexibility to make more moves.
This deal also would also be a major benefit to Chicago. The Bulls are trading away a player that doesn't want to be there in return for a bad contract and a first-round pick. That's exactly the kind of deal a rebuilding team would target. Use an asset to bring in a better asset.
-
All-Star Game: 5 replacements for Wall
Who could take John Wall's place in the All-Star Game?
-
Pistons vs. Cavs odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev has spent more time studying team outcomes than individual players
-
Ball is wrong to call Kerr Milli Vanilli
This shouldn't be necessary to explain
-
Re-evaluating NBA blockbuster trades
The Cousins, Butler, George and Irving trades show that immediate reactions often miss the...
-
Report: I.T. is a favorite of Gilbert
Dan Gilbert and the Cavs are just a firestorm of drama
-
Kidd-replacement Prunty unlocks Bucks' D
The Bucks are 4-0 since firing Jason Kidd
Add a Comment