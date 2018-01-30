NBA trade deadline: Bulls reportedly in talks to send Nikola Mirotic to Pelicans

Nikola Mirotic's days in Chicago could be numbered. According to Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago, the Pelicans and Bulls are reportedly closing in on a deal that could send the disgruntled wing to New Orleans in exchange for big man Omer Asik.

Hearing Nikola Mirotic will be dealt to New Orleans Pelicans for Omer Asik and first round draft pick, sources tell @NBCSChicago — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 30, 2018

If the trade gets completed, this would have been huge acquisition for a Pelicans team that needed the shooting and cap space for the future. And that's still a big if, because according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, complications with Mirotic's team option on the final year of his contract has held up the potential trade from being finalized ... for now.

New Orleans and Chicago had a deal for Nikola Mirotic, but it's fallen apart for now, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

Chicago and New Orleans don't need Mirotic's permission to make trade should his $12.5M team option in 2018-19 get guaranteed with a trade. Without that salary guaranteed prior to finalizing trade, teams need Mirotic to agree. Otherwise, Mirotic likely becomes a rental for Pels. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

Essentially, Mirotic has control over his future with a trade. He can't be sure that New Orleans will pick up his $12.5M option next season -- unless Chicago does it for him prior to completing the trade. It is understandable why Mirotic isn't eager to cost himself that $12.5M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the two sides are still in "advanced talks" on a deal. It appears as if the two sides need to iron the details in relation to Mirotic's second-year option. Unless the Pelicans or Bulls pick up and guarantee the money in his second year, Mirotic's no-trade clause gives him full control over any deal.

Told Pels-Bulls potential Asik-Mirotic deal could involve another player from Pels if it happens. Mirotic’s option hasn’t been picked up yet so he has say for now. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 30, 2018

Bulls, Pelicans still in advanced discussions on Mirotic trade. Nothing finalized. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 30, 2018

This doesn't guarantee completion, but both teams remain engaged in talks for Mirotic-Asik-1st rd pick-unnamed player. Asik's deal only carries $3M guarantee for 2019-20 season. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 30, 2018

If this deal does end up going through then the Pelicans would pick up a very necessary shooter and some much needed cap relief. The shooting will benefit them as they try to make a run at the playoffs and moving Asik's contract would give New Orleans future flexibility to make more moves.

This deal also would also be a major benefit to Chicago. The Bulls are trading away a player that doesn't want to be there in return for a bad contract and a first-round pick. That's exactly the kind of deal a rebuilding team would target. Use an asset to bring in a better asset.