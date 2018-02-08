NBA trade deadline: Cavaliers deal Dwyane Wade back to Heat, reports say
Wade is on his way back to Miami as Cleveland completely revamps its roster
The Cleveland Cavaliers have completely changed their roster before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, and that includes sending Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Cavs will reportedly receive a protected second-round draft pick in return.
Wade averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season off the Cavs bench after coming over from the Chicago Bulls this past offseason. He spent the first 13 seasons of his NBA career in Miami, where he helped the Heat to three championships.
-
Twitter reacts to Isaiah Thomas trade
After a deal that sent Thomas to the Lakers for Larry Nance and Jordan Clarkson, people had...
-
Thomas agent: 'It's LeBron's ball'
The Isaiah Thomas experiment is over in Cleveland, and his agent is now speaking out on the...
-
Rumors: Raptors interested in Jordan
Toronto is attempting to acquire the Clippers big man, but reportedly requires a third team...
-
2018 NBA trade deadline tracker
Find the details of every single trade around the league right here
-
Report: Cavs send I.T. to Lakers
The Lakers will also receive the Cavaliers' first-round pick and Channing Frye
-
Nelson gives Pistons depth: Trade Grades
Jameer Nelson is being re-united with his former coach, but how much will that help the Pi...
Add a Comment