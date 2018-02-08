NBA trade deadline: Cavaliers deal Dwyane Wade back to Heat, reports say

The Cleveland Cavaliers have completely changed their roster before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, and that includes sending Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Cavs will reportedly receive a protected second-round draft pick in return.

Miami will send a heavily protected second-round pick to Cleveland for Wade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Wade averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season off the Cavs bench after coming over from the Chicago Bulls this past offseason. He spent the first 13 seasons of his NBA career in Miami, where he helped the Heat to three championships.