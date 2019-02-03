NBA trade deadline: Cavaliers deal Rodney Hood to Trail Blazers for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and picks, per report
The Trail Blazers will send the Cavaliers two future second-round picks
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers are taking care of business ahead of the trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the two teams have agreed upon a trade that will send Rodney Hood to the Trail Blazers, while Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and two second-round picks head to the Cavaliers.
It's little surprise to see Hood on the move, as the Cavaliers have been eager to move any and all veterans they can. While they started out the season with hopes of still competing for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference even without LeBron James, those plans quickly faded.
Kevin Love got hurt, Ty Lue got fired, J.R. Smith was put on leave and they went into full tank mode. Earlier in the season, they moved George Hill to the Milwaukee Bucks, and now they've sent Hood out as well. It won't be surprising if this isn't the last deal the Cavs make before Thursday's deadline, as they try to acquire picks and young players.
For the Trail Blazers, who will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Heat (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), this is a clear attempt to make an upgrade on their wing depth ahead of the postseason. Hood struggled after being traded to the Cavaliers last season, but he's been solid so far in this campaign, averaging 12.2 points and shooting over 36 percent on 3s. He's not going to singlehandedly turn Portland into a title contender, but he's better than Stauskas.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, updates
There are three games of NBA action on Sunday
-
Thunder vs. Celtics odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Celtics vs. Thunder game 10,000 ti...
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Raptors
The Raptors seek a season sweep over the Clippers
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 3 Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model gives optimal NBA DFS lineup advice
-
Knicks vs. Grizzlies odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Grizzlies vs. Knicks game 10,000 t...
-
NBA odds, top parlay picks for Feb. 3
The team at SportsLine is going big with its top three-way NBA parlay