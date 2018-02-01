NBA trade deadline: Celtics reportedly interested in Greg Monroe after Suns buyout

When Greg Monroe came over to the Phoenix Suns from the Milwaukee Bucks in November, we knew he wasn't going to be part of the Suns' future plans.

After auditioning Monroe for possible trade candidates over the past few months, Phoenix has reportedly agreed to buyout terms with the 27-year-old center. The Boston Celtics have already emerged as a contender to sign Monroe after the buyout is complete. From ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Center Greg Monroe has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns, clearing the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN. The Boston Celtics will be one of several contending teams with an interest in signing Monroe, league sources said. Boston can use part of its $8.4 million disabled player exception to sign Monroe.

Monroe is expected to be placed on waivers Thursday, and must remain there for 48 hours before becoming an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with any team except the Suns. Since Monroe is owed $17.8 million this season, it's unlikely he'll be claimed off waivers.

Despite spotty playing time, Monroe has produced for the Suns since he came over as part of the Eric Bledsoe trade in November, and has averages of 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in just over 23 minutes per game with Phoenix.

If they can get him for the right price, the Celtics could make good use of Monroe as a rotation big man capable of keeping the team afloat offensively while Al Horford is on the bench. The question marks surrounding Monroe have always been about his defense, so he would have to be able to buy into the Celtics' league-leading system if he's going to stay on the court.

Other teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans who recently lost DeMarcus Cousins for the season, will certainly interested in Monroe's services.