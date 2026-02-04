This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy hump day, sports fans? It's Austin Nivison greeting you on this fine Wednesday. So, the action is really starting to pick up on the NBA trade market, huh? It was a busy day yesterday, and we have it covered from all angles. Additionally, we'll get you prepared for the NFL Honors, and we have our recap of a the Pro Bowl.

Let's get right to it, shall we?

🤯 Five things to know Wednesday

🏀 Do not miss this: James Harden trade grades

On the surface, this deal doesn't make much sense. Why would the Cavaliers, a team on solid playoff footing, send Darius Garland, a 26-year-old two-time All-Star, to the Clippers in exchange for 36-year-old James Harden? Well, there are health and financial aspects to consider here, and Harden makes some sense within the context of the Cleveland roster.

Sam Quinn handed out trade grades to each side, and he went in-depth on how the Cavs wound up with a "C+."

Quinn: "Under the narrow circumstances that Cleveland found itself in, it's defensible. The Cavaliers simply couldn't score when Mitchell went to the bench. Now they can. They haven't been able to rely on Garland to stay healthy. Harden tends to stay healthy. They're holding their nose and hoping Harden doesn't have another of his playoff collapses, but all things considered, they probably made this year's team better and they got out of a contract they seemed to want no part of paying. Confusing as it looks on paper, it makes enough sense to take the plunge."

The Cavaliers were one of the first teams to make a splash ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, but they certainly won't be the last. By shipping out Mike Conley and his contract, the Timberwolves have positioned themselves to make serious run at Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Be sure to keep it locked on our live NBA trade rumor tracker as more deals come pouring in over the next couple of days.

🏈 NFL Honors expert picks, predictions

Awards for the 2025 NFL season will be doled out on Thursday at the NFL Honors. With that in mind, our team of experts cast their votes for each major category, and the result was our NFL Honors picks and predictions.

I think we can all agree the most hotly contested award will be Defensive Player of the Year. I kid. (Spoiler: It's going to the guy who broke the single-season sack record.) ... Seriously, the big question is the MVP race, and whether the veteran Matthew Stafford or rising star Drake Maye comes out on top.

Although he lost out on first-team All-Pro honors, Maye took home the award in our selections. That's not unusual, and there is very recent precedent for an MVP winner getting snubbed in All-Pro voting, as former newsletter architect Zach Pereles explains.

Pereles: "Stafford was the first-team All-Pro selection, which, historically, points to him winning MVP. But it's not an absolute. In fact, just last year, Lamar Jackson was the first-team All-Pro quarterback, but Josh Allen won MVP. Maye led the NFL in completion percentage (72%), yards per attempt (8.9), passer rating (113.5) and expected points added per dropback (0.28) this season."

Maye's attention probably won't be on individual awards as he sits one win from a Super Bowl. If New England does emerge victorious, it seems like the Patriots will be poised to start another dynasty, and there are parallels between this team and the one that kicked off a dynastic run more than 20 years ago.

On the other side, here is how Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold went from No. 3 overall pick to journeyman to Super Bowl starter.

For those fans who can already feel their Patriots fatigue bubbling up, you're in luck. Our own Jordan Dajani has created a hater's guide for your Super Bowl party.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

