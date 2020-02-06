NBA trade deadline: Clippers land Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas in deal with Knicks, Wizards, per report

The Los Angeles Clippers reached a trade agreement with the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards right before Thursday's deadlineon a deal that send Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas to Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski.

Here's what we know:

Clippers get: Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas

Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas Knicks get: Maurice Harkless, 2020 first-round pick

Maurice Harkless, 2020 first-round pick Wizards get: Jerome Robinson

The Clippers get the wing depth they've been looking for in Morris, as well as another backup point guard option with Thomas. Not to mention, they were able to steal Morris away from the Los Angeles Lakers who were also bidding for him. Morris is averaging career-highs this season, putting up 19.6 points while shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Knicks get Harkless, who is on an expiring contract, as well as the Clippers 2020 first-round pick in the deal. The Wizards will receive Jerome Robinson from the Clippers.

