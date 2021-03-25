The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Lou Williams, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Hawks will also get cash and two second-round picks from the Clippers. The Clippers pursued Rondo this offseason, but could not make the money work once they used their non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Serge Ibaka. Williams, however, makes almost exactly the same amount of money as Rondo, so a trade became feasible from there.

Rondo signed a two-year deal with the Hawks this offseason, but has largely been a disappointment. He has averaged only 3.9 points and 3.5 assists per game in a bench role this season, and with Bogdan Bogdanovic getting healthy, the Hawks just don't have many spare minutes to offer a player who is struggling. In Williams, however, the Hawks not only get an extra scorer that already had one successful stint in Atlanta, but more importantly, get off of the second season on Rondo's deal.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have sorely lacked a true point guard all season. Those struggles have manifested most glaringly in the clutch, when the Clippers offense looks stagnant and in sore need of ball-movement. Rondo should help provide that, and even if he isn't a great regular-season player anymore, last season proved just how effective he can be in the playoffs.

The Clippers did not have a single tradable first-round pick to dangle at this deadline, and they were light on feasible matching salary as well. That limited their avenues to improvement, so they took a swing on a veteran that, in the right environment, might be able to make a difference in the postseason.