NBA trade deadline: Derrick Rose may be waived by Jazz as Timberwolves show interest

The former MVP may still have a place in the NBA after a rough end to his time in Cleveland

Derrick Rose just hasn't been the same player since injuries derailed his MVP career in Chicago. He's been trying to work his way back, but the injury bug is common with him along with some off court drama. He disappeared for a day in New York without telling anybody where he was going. Then, while in Cleveland, he chose to leave the team for personal reasons with little warning.

Rose eventually returned to the Cavs, but he was never a good fit with them. He struggled at the start of the season and when he made his return. Eventually, the Cavs traded him to the Jazz with the expectation that he'll be waived. However, his time in the NBA isn't over yet. According to The New York Times, the Timberwolves have interest in Rose.

Minnesota is of course coached by former Bulls head coach, Tom Thibodeau. If there's anyone that can revive Rose's career then it would probably be the person who coached him during his MVP season.

However, Rose hasn't looked like his MVP self in years. Injuries have taken away the athleticism he was once known for and his game just hasn't adjusted. The Wolves can sign him, but it's not going to be any different. 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories