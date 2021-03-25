The Houston Rockets are trading Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Heat are sending back Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a 2022 pick swap, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal marks the end of Oladipo's brief tenure in Houston. Oladipo had previously spent the past three seasons and change with the Indiana Pacers, but was surprisingly dealt to the Rockets as part of the James Harden blockbuster. At that point, Houston appeared interested in remaining competitive after dealing Harden. However, those dreams were dashed when Christian Wood went down with an ankle injury and the Rockets lost 20 games in a row. Now Houston is shipping Oladipo out months before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Oladipo was an All-NBA player during the 2017-18 season with the Pacers, but things have only gone downhill since. He suffered a number of minor injuries early in the 2018-19 season before rupturing a quad tendon that knocked him out for over a year. He wasn't the same when he returned to the Pacers, and when they saw the opportunity to flip him for Caris LeVert, they grabbed it. In 20 games as a Rocket, Oladipo averaged 21.2 points on 40.7 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from behind the arc. That inefficiency scared off some suitors, but Oladipo was a star once. The upside of acquiring him at the lowest point of his value in hopes of getting him back to that level held quite a bit of appeal.

Oladipo couldn't ask for a better landing spot than Miami. He has reportedly been interested in joining the Heat for quite some time, and few teams have a better track record when it comes to helping players recapture past glory. In Oladipo, the Heat are getting the defensive guard they've lacked for most of the season due to Avery Bradley's injuries. He'll be able to defend top opposing guards, a necessity in Brooklyn's conference, and lead bench units offensively, which tend to struggle when Jimmy Butler rests. His shooting is a slight concern alongside Butler and Bam Adebayo, but the Heat run such a motion-based egalitarian system that they have likely already devised workarounds that will maximize the trio. Plus, with the shooting they have elsewhere, the Heat aren't exactly short on spacing.