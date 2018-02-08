NBA trade deadline: Isaiah Thomas makes it clear he wants to remain with Cavs

Isaiah Thomas has had a rough go of things in Cleveland since being traded to the Cavaliers in the offseason.

First of all, he had to sit out half the season while rehabbing his hip injury. Now that he's actually back on the court, however, things aren't getting any easier for Thomas. He's shooting just 36 percent from the field, and has taken plenty of criticism for his poor defense. Plus, there were reports that he was leading the charge in challenging Kevin Love about his illness during the Cavs' infamous team meeting -- though Thomas says there's no bad blood between the two.

But despite all of that, Thomas doesn't want to be traded at Thursday's trade deadline. Via ESPN:

"I don't [want to be traded]," Thomas said following Cleveland's 140-138 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. "I'm tired of being traded. That's not a good thing, but I just want to be where I'm wanted. I like it here. It hasn't been as planned, but I definitely want to be here. We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship, and I want to be a part of that."

Just in his seventh season, Thomas has already been traded three different times. He was sent from the Kings to the Suns, then from the Suns to the Celtics and lastly from the Celtics to the Cavs. It's certainly understandable that he's tired of being dealt from team to team.

Being traded is never fun, but especially when you have young kids and a family to move around. And on top of that, Thomas is set to be a free agent this summer, and who knows where he'll sign.

Plus, there's the basketball aspect. As much as they've struggled, the Cavaliers still have a very good chance of going to the Finals. And it's unlikely Thomas would have as good of a chance at that opportunity if he was traded.