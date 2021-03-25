On Thursday the NBA trade deadline for the 2020-21 season came and many teams begin posturing for their potential playoff runs or rebuilding efforts. Entering the day, some of the biggest names that were expected to be moved were Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.
Leading up to the trade deadline, Lowry was easily the biggest name available and teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers were the top suitors. In a surprising turn of events, the Raptors actually chose to hang onto Lowry rather than make a deal.
The Sixers ended up bowing out of the race earlier in the day and chose to trade for guard George Hill. Philadelphia acquired the veteran point guard in a three-way trade that sent center Tony Bradley, guard Terrance Ferguson, and a pair of second round picks (2025 & 2026) to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It ended up being a three-team deal where the New York Knicks received Ferguson and Austin Rivers went to the Thunder.
The Magic were arguably the busiest team on Thursday as the team traded Gordon, Evan Fournier and All-Star Nikola Vucevic in three separate deals. The Magic shipped Vucevic and Al-Farooq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two first round picks. In addition, Orlando shipped Gordon to the Denver Nuggets for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, and a first round pick while also trading Fournier to the Boston Celtics for a pair of second round picks.
While the Heat didn't add Lowry at the trade deadline, the team did add to their impressive backcourt with the acquisition of Victor Oladipo in a trade with the Houston Rockets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Heat sent Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, and a draft pick swap to the Rockets in the deal.
Here's a look at how some NBA players reacted to the moves on Twitter.
Aaron Gordon trade
Nuggets Nation ! Thank you for taking me in as family. To all the coaches , players and other staff , it was a great experience to be around you all and I’m truly grateful for the time we shared🙏🏽 Ready to get started in Orlando💯 luv 💕— 14 (@RjHampton14) March 25, 2021
The Nuggets are making bolder moves today!— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) March 25, 2021
And their defense got a LOT better with Gordon and McGee!
Nikola Vucevic trade
Hmmm so Orlando starts the season 6-0, or 6 -2 ( whatever it was). Markelle gets hurt, and they DONT go get a vet pg to hold the fort down. They start losing at a rapid rate, and it ends with them trading their two best players. Smh.. Could've been avoided. #vetsmatter— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 25, 2021
😳— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) March 25, 2021
Evan Fournier trade
- Fourner's nickname is "Never Google" because he shares his last name with a disease called fournier gangrene, which involves the soft tissue of the male genitalia.
Hi @celtics fans,— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 25, 2021
If you're not familiar with me, please Google my last name.
You're welcome.
🍀
Rajon Rondo trade
Lou about to have them Magic City wings everyday— Josh Hart (@joshhart) March 25, 2021
Rondo to the clippers.... best trade today— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 25, 2021
Appreciate your presence bro! @TeamLou23 that one hurt. 😔— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) March 25, 2021
George Hill trade
- Back on March 11, Embiid tweeted that the Sixers should build around Tony Bradley, who is serving as the team's backup center with Embiid out of the lineup. Bradley really showcased his talents as he scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win against the Golden State Warriors.
Y’all better do it... He’s the TRUTH!!!!! @okcthunder https://t.co/vlctOjlGU2— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 25, 2021