NBA trade deadline: Kings send Dewayne Dedmon to Hawks for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, per reports

The Atlanta Hawks continue to be aggressive leading up to the trade deadline. Just hours after reportedly acquiring center Clint Capela in a massive four-team trade, the Hawks made another move. This time, they are dealing Jabari Parker and Alex Len to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon and two second round picks (2020 and 2021), according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The deal will provide the Hawks with another solid big man to pair with All-Star guard Trae Young and also give them a couple of draft picks that they can use to continue to build out their roster or package in a different deal. Dedmon played with the Hawks from 2017 to 2019 so he's already familiar with the franchise, which is a bonus for both sides. He averaged career-highs in points (10.8), rebounds (7.5), and minutes (25.1) per game in Atlanta last season.

For the Kings, the trade gives them a couple of rotation players in Parker and Len, but more importantly, it allows them to unload Dedmon's current contract. Dedmon inked a three-year, $40 million contract with the Kings over the offseason, and it seemed like the Kings regretted the deal almost immediately. After starting 52 times and averaging over 25 minutes per game in Atlanta last season, Dedmon started just 10 games and averaged 15.9 minutes per game for the Kings.

The move will likely be welcomed by Dedmon, as he requested a trade away from Sacramento earlier this season; a request that cost him $50,000.

"I would like to be traded," Dedmon said in late December. "I haven't been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated... I'm trying to play and I've been told I'm no longer in the rotation here, so there's really nothing to wait on."

Dedmon got his wish as he now gets to go back to Atlanta, where he had a career year last season, and try to help them turn back into a playoff team in the Eastern Conference.