NBA trade deadline: Knicks add Emmanuel Mudiay in 3-way deal with Nuggets, Mavs
The Knicks sent Doug McDermott to the Mavericks, who sent Devin Harris to the Nuggets
We have another three-team trade on NBA deadline day.
This time, it's the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks who got on the phone and got a deal done. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks will acquire Emmanuel Mudiay, the Nuggets will get Devin Harris and the Mavericks will add Doug McDermott.
In addition, the Nuggets and Knicks will swap future second-round picks in the deal.
It's not entirely clear why the Knicks wanted to acquire Mudiay considering they just drafted their point guard of the future, Frank Ntilikina, in last summer's draft. However, Mudiay certainly has talent, and they didn't give up much to acquire him, so it could be worth a shot.
The Nuggets get the backup, veteran point guard they've needed. Though, hindsight being 20/20, they probably should have just kept Jameer Nelson instead of waiving him.
As for the Mavericks, they do right by a long-time vet and send Harris somewhere he can go to the playoffs, while getting McDermott in the process. Not a move that's going to make a huge difference in Dallas, but McDermott can really shoot it, and they didn't give up much to get a look at him.
-
Grading Cavs-Kings-Jazz three-way trade
Cleveland adds key talent in George Hill and Rodney Hood in a savvy deal with Utah and Sac...
-
2018 NBA trade deadline tracker
Find the details of every single trade around the league right here
-
Cavaliers head forward with new look
Cleveland completely purged its team, leading to lots of new faces for the second half of the...
-
Thunder vs. Lakers odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev is on a 10-2 run against the spread in games involving the Lakers and Thunde...
-
LeBron James gives tribute to Wade
At least in public, James seems happy for one of his closest friends
-
Babbitt trade grades: Heat add shooting
The Heat sent injured big man Okaro White to the Hawks in exchange for another shooter
Add a Comment