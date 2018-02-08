NBA trade deadline: Knicks add Emmanuel Mudiay in 3-way deal with Nuggets, Mavs

We have another three-team trade on NBA deadline day.

This time, it's the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks who got on the phone and got a deal done. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks will acquire Emmanuel Mudiay, the Nuggets will get Devin Harris and the Mavericks will add Doug McDermott.

In addition, the Nuggets and Knicks will swap future second-round picks in the deal.

Denver, New York and Dallas agreed on a three-way deal, league sources tell ESPN. Mudiay to Knicks; Devin Harris to Denver and Doug McDermott to Dallas. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Denver and New York was swapping second-round picks in the three-way trade, league sources tell ESPN. Denver gets New York's 2018 second-round pick via Clippers, and Knicks get Denver's second-round pick via Portland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

It's not entirely clear why the Knicks wanted to acquire Mudiay considering they just drafted their point guard of the future, Frank Ntilikina, in last summer's draft. However, Mudiay certainly has talent, and they didn't give up much to acquire him, so it could be worth a shot.

The Nuggets get the backup, veteran point guard they've needed. Though, hindsight being 20/20, they probably should have just kept Jameer Nelson instead of waiving him.

As for the Mavericks, they do right by a long-time vet and send Harris somewhere he can go to the playoffs, while getting McDermott in the process. Not a move that's going to make a huge difference in Dallas, but McDermott can really shoot it, and they didn't give up much to get a look at him.