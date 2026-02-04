The 2026 NBA trade deadline is less than 48 hours away, and major deals are starting to go down in the league and rumors are plentiful. The Cavaliers pulled off the latest blockbuster, acquiring James Harden from the Clippers on Tuesday night in a deal that sends Darius Garland to L.A. Earlier in the day, the Jazz acquired big man Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Grizzlies in a surprising move, and the Timberwolves also parted ways with Mike Conley in a trade that could be a precursor to a blockbuster. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant are other big names on the block ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Antetokounmpo has been in trade rumors since the summer, but things intensified again in the last week after the Milwaukee Bucks finally were reported to be open to dealing their franchise star. Morant could be the next star to depart Memphis as the Jackson deal signals a deep rebuild for the Grizzlies.

What other moves will go down by Thursday afternoon? CBS Sports will be keeping track of the latest moves and NBA trade rumors. Follow along below.