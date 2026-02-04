Skip to Main Content
NBA trade deadline: Live updates, rumors as Cavaliers trade for James Harden

We're keeping tabs on the latest NBA trade rumors and deals as things heat up before Thursday's deadline

The 2026 NBA trade deadline is less than 48 hours away, and major deals are starting to go down in the league and rumors are plentiful. The Cavaliers pulled off the latest blockbuster, acquiring James Harden from the Clippers on Tuesday night in a deal that sends Darius Garland to L.A. Earlier in the day, the Jazz acquired big man Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Grizzlies in a surprising move, and the Timberwolves also parted ways with Mike Conley in a trade that could be a precursor to a blockbuster. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant are other big names on the block ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Antetokounmpo has been in trade rumors since the summer, but things intensified again in the last week after the Milwaukee Bucks finally were reported to be open to dealing their franchise star. Morant could be the next star to depart Memphis as the Jackson deal signals a deep rebuild for the Grizzlies.

What other moves will go down by Thursday afternoon? CBS Sports will be keeping track of the latest moves and NBA trade rumors. Follow along below.

Harden to the Cavs, Garland to the Clippers

James Harden has a new home. The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for fellow star guard Darius Garland, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The Cavaliers will also send a second-round pick to Los Angeles to complete the deal. Another blockbuster.

Sam Quinn
James Harden next team odds

Where will James Harden end up? It seems likely a divorce is coming between the 11-time All-Star and the Clippers. If he does leave, L.A., there is one heavy betting favorite.

James Harden post-trade deadline team odds

Via DraftKings:

james-harden-los-angeles-clippers-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images
 
NBA trade deadline: If dumping Mike Conley's contract is Step 1 for Timberwolves, is Giannis Step 2?

In a three-team trade involving the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, the Minnesota Timberwolves have dumped Mike Conley's $10.8 million expiring contract, according to ESPN. In the deal, which reportedly sends Conley and Jaden Ivey to Chicago and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to Detroit, the Wolves are giving the Pistons a 2026 pick swap.

In the immortal words of Brian Windhorst: Why would they do that?

Well, Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly likes the idea of teaming up with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, and the interest is mutual. The Wolves don't have the easiest path to acquiring Antetokounmpo, as they lack tradable draft picks, but they may be able to effectively turn some of their players into picks in a multi-team blockbuster.

James Herbert
Bulls trade Nikola Vučević to Celtics for Anfernee Simons, per report

The Bulls, as we're already said, are not done dealing. Chicago's front office has been busy reshaping its roster to get younger, and now add Simons to the team. The Bulls are trading Nikola Vučević and a second-round pick to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick, per ESPN. This is a solid get for Chicago, who now have a young core of Simons, Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Ayo Dosunmu and Jaden Ivey.

Regardless of what the Bulls do with Coby White, this is a pretty intriguing Chicago team in an incredibly weak Eastern Conference.

For the Celtics, they add some much-needed frontcourt depth in Vučević, and someone who can space the floor out to the 3-point line. Think of him as a Kristaps Porziņģis replacement, and while he's not quite the rim protection that Porziņģis was, he's certainly an upgrade over the options Boston currently has. 

 
What's next for Ja Morant?

After the Memphis Grizzlies traded away star Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz earlier in the day, all eyes are on what the franchise does next. Specifically, what will the franchise do with Ja Morant? One suitor for Morant's service could be the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento has been mentioned as one of the few teams that could get in the "Morant business" before the deadline, The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Morant, 26, is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 20 games for Memphis this season. Morant hasn't played since Jan. 21 after suffering a sprained UCL in his left elbow in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. At the time, Memphis announced that Morant would be re-evaluated in three weeks, which ruled him out until after the NBA trade deadline.

 
Bulls looking to make more moves

The Chicago Bulls have already made one move ahead of the deadline by sending Kevin Huerter to the Pistons in exchange for Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley. It's surprising to see the Bulls active at all, given they've long been reluctant to make any moves at the deadline in the last two seasons.

But Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas has appeared to change course -- finally -- and it doesn't sound like Chicago's done, either. According to the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley, the Bulls are still looking to move Coby White. They could also look to reroute Conley elsewhere, too. 

Trading White makes sense. He's been mentioned in rumors in the past, and with a guard rotation that continues to get crowded with the addition of Ivey to Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones, the writing is on the wall. White will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and will command tons of attention after two consecutive solid seasons where he's proven to be a pure scorer.

Trading him now could net Chicago a decent return. We'll just have to see which team calls up the Bulls to acquire White.

 
James Harden trade landing spots: Cavaliers have compelling offer, but what about Rockets reunion?

James Harden is working with the Los Angeles Clippers to find a trade before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, according to ESPN. The two sides are aligned and working with interested teams, potentially setting up the 11-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP to play for his sixth NBA team in the very near future.

Harden has had a stellar year all things considered. He's averaging around 25 points and eight assists per game, maintaining the All-Star-caliber performance he gave the Clippers last season. The only problem has been that the Clippers simply haven't been as good as a team as they were a year ago. They've since fought back into the postseason picture after their 6-21 start, but that hole was so deep that the Clippers likely don't have a realistic chance of making a deep playoff run in the Western Conference.

Sam Quinn
Timberwolves, Pistons and Bulls agree to three-team trade, per report

The Timberwolves shed some salary on Tuesday as they prepare for a pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- or another roster upgrade -- before Thursday's deadline, while the Bulls took a swing on some upside and the Pistons added some shooting in a three-team deal that's still being finalized, per reports

The current framework of the three-team trade is: 

  • Bulls get: Jaden Ivey, Mike Conley Jr. 
  • Pistons get: Kevin Huerter, Dario Saric, 2026 first-round pick swap with MIN
  • Timberwolves get: Under the first apron

In shedding Conley's salary, the Wolves dip under the first apron and while they're above the salary tax line, they create significant flexibility ahead of Thursday by moving off of the veteran point guard. The Bulls get the second half of the season to see how Ivey fits with Josh Giddey and will have his rights as a restricted free agent this summer, while shedding a bit more money as well. The Pistons take on a bit of salary, but were $19 million below the tax before this move and add some shooting in Huerter for Ivey, who they weren't likely wanting to re-sign to a big deal this summer with All-Star center Jalen Duren also needing a new contract. 

What's most interesting about this trade is what comes next. Detroit still has some money to play with before they hit the tax and could still look to add talent to their squad that is first in the East. The Bulls now have a glut of guards and figure to move off of Coby White and/or Ayo Dosunmu at some point in the next couple days. Minnesota, meanwhile, is firmly in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but also now have an even bigger need at point guard and could be in play to swing at a major upgrade there as well. 

 
Draymond Green on the block?

Warriors forward Draymond Green has been involved in "active trade conversation" ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, ESPN reported on Tuesday. Green, who has been with the franchise for 14 seasons, is the second-longest tenured player on the roster behind superstar Stephen Curry. Green is making $25.89 million this season and is the third-highest-paid player on Golden State behind Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Green, according to ESPN, has been involved in a potential framework that would see Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo join the Golden State Warriors.

"I've been here for 14 years," Green said last week. "I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I'm traded, that's part of the business. I ain't losing no sleep, though. I slept great last night."

Austin Nivison
More on Jazz-Grizzlies JJJ trade

The Jazz came out of nowhere to acquire All-Defensive stalwart Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Jazz are fast-forwarding their rebuild, while the Grizzlies are collecting first-round picks. Here's more on the deal between two likely lottery teams in 2026:

Jasmyn Wimbish
